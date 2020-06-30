Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1544 Sturgus Ave. S. Available 01/01/20 Beacon Hill Townhome - Available January 1st! Ring in the New Year from this gorgeous 3 bedroom + office, 2.5 bathroom newly built row house in the heart of thriving Beacon Hill! You can't beat this stylish home filled with an abundance of natural light and wide, open living spaces that artfully blend warmth with modern design elements. Gourmet kitchen includes high end stainless appliances, with Quartz countertops, induction cooktop and central island. This one of a kind home has solar panels and air conditioning! Enjoy the open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors on the main floor, 3 spacious bedrooms with large master walk-in closet, and a designer's touch on every surface. Main living space located on the top floor and features high ceilings with an open concept Great Room and entertainment sized deck with views and an outdoor fire table and BBQ grill! Gardener's delight in the lush, private and fully landscaped and completely fenced backyard! Energy efficient washer/dryer included. Attached 1 car garage with convenient electric car charger and additional parking space in front for 2nd car. Electricity is included in your rent; you only pay for W/S/G. Just minutes to downtown Seattle and SLU! Beacon Hill is close to great restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and has easy access to all major bus lines and the Light Rail station. Close to Amazon and Microsoft Connector! One small dog under 35 lbs. welcome with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats no smokers.



For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



