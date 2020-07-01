All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1533 NW 58th St

1533 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1533 NW 58th St Available 01/01/20 Ballard Townhouse - Available January 1st! Ring in the the New Year from this fabulous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse located in the heart of thriving Ballard! Like-new, gorgeous 4-Star Built Green stand alone townhome! You will love the striking architecture, the tasteful finishes, and your private large rooftop deck with great views, all in this convenient Ballard location. Design and functionality come together in spacious living spaces with abundant natural light from ample windows. Large great room on main level, like new stainless and energy efficient appliances, gas fireplace and designer backsplash tiles all add to the flair of this lovely townhome. Cooking is a dream in this open kitchen with Quartz countertops and gas cooktop. Radiant gas heat keeps your home warm and cozy and keeps your heating bills down in the winter months. Roof top view deck is fully equipped with gas and electricity. Includes one dedicated off street parking spot. Come see why Ballard is one of the most popular Seattle neighborhoods! Walk to trendy restaurants, bars, coffee shops. Easy commute to Amazon and downtown Seattle without having to get on the crowded freeways every day. Close to University of Washington, Expedia, Google, Microsoft Connector, Ballard High School, Ballard Locks, the Ballard Market and to some of the best and most popular restaurants in Seattle. You will love living in the heart of walkable Ballard! One cat or one dog welcome with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking-FIRM.

To view this lovely townhome, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

To view the virtual tour of this property, please cut and paste the following link into your browser: https://tours.virtuance.com/1486952

(RLNE5344986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 NW 58th St have any available units?
1533 NW 58th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 NW 58th St have?
Some of 1533 NW 58th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 NW 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
1533 NW 58th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 NW 58th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 NW 58th St is pet friendly.
Does 1533 NW 58th St offer parking?
Yes, 1533 NW 58th St offers parking.
Does 1533 NW 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 NW 58th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 NW 58th St have a pool?
No, 1533 NW 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 1533 NW 58th St have accessible units?
No, 1533 NW 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 NW 58th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 NW 58th St does not have units with dishwashers.

