1533 NW 58th St Available 01/01/20 Ballard Townhouse - Available January 1st! Ring in the the New Year from this fabulous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse located in the heart of thriving Ballard! Like-new, gorgeous 4-Star Built Green stand alone townhome! You will love the striking architecture, the tasteful finishes, and your private large rooftop deck with great views, all in this convenient Ballard location. Design and functionality come together in spacious living spaces with abundant natural light from ample windows. Large great room on main level, like new stainless and energy efficient appliances, gas fireplace and designer backsplash tiles all add to the flair of this lovely townhome. Cooking is a dream in this open kitchen with Quartz countertops and gas cooktop. Radiant gas heat keeps your home warm and cozy and keeps your heating bills down in the winter months. Roof top view deck is fully equipped with gas and electricity. Includes one dedicated off street parking spot. Come see why Ballard is one of the most popular Seattle neighborhoods! Walk to trendy restaurants, bars, coffee shops. Easy commute to Amazon and downtown Seattle without having to get on the crowded freeways every day. Close to University of Washington, Expedia, Google, Microsoft Connector, Ballard High School, Ballard Locks, the Ballard Market and to some of the best and most popular restaurants in Seattle. You will love living in the heart of walkable Ballard! One cat or one dog welcome with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking-FIRM.



To view this lovely townhome, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com



To view the virtual tour of this property, please cut and paste the following link into your browser: https://tours.virtuance.com/1486952



