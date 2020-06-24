Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1525 Taylor Ave N #601 Available 04/06/19 Taylor Avenue Condominiums ~ Queen Anne - Available April 6th - Top floor corner unit with wonderful downtown and Lake Union views! Great features include light and bright SW corner location, breakfast bar, granite and stainless kitchen, powder room and spacious entry with hardwood floors. Larger bedroom has ample closet space. Washer/dryer in unit. Residence comes with one parking space in the garage. Storage closet and water/sewer/garbage are also included in rent. Small dog (under 25 lbs) or cat ok with an additional pet deposit. No smokers, sorry. Fantastic Queen Anne location with great proximity to South Lake Union, downtown, Amazon campus, Dexter corridor, Hwy 99 and bus lines. Enjoy the fun retail and restaurant scene on Queen Anne or nearby Fremont.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - kim@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-551-9589.



#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #queenanne2bedroomforlease



(RLNE2723917)