All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1525 Taylor Ave N #601.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1525 Taylor Ave N #601
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1525 Taylor Ave N #601

1525 Taylor Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1525 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
East Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1525 Taylor Ave N #601 Available 04/06/19 Taylor Avenue Condominiums ~ Queen Anne - Available April 6th - Top floor corner unit with wonderful downtown and Lake Union views! Great features include light and bright SW corner location, breakfast bar, granite and stainless kitchen, powder room and spacious entry with hardwood floors. Larger bedroom has ample closet space. Washer/dryer in unit. Residence comes with one parking space in the garage. Storage closet and water/sewer/garbage are also included in rent. Small dog (under 25 lbs) or cat ok with an additional pet deposit. No smokers, sorry. Fantastic Queen Anne location with great proximity to South Lake Union, downtown, Amazon campus, Dexter corridor, Hwy 99 and bus lines. Enjoy the fun retail and restaurant scene on Queen Anne or nearby Fremont.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - kim@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #queenanne2bedroomforlease

(RLNE2723917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 have any available units?
1525 Taylor Ave N #601 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 have?
Some of 1525 Taylor Ave N #601's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Taylor Ave N #601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 offers parking.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 have a pool?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 have accessible units?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N #601 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University