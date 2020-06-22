All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
1525 Taylor Ave N
1525 Taylor Ave N

1525 Taylor Avenue North · (206) 245-5990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1525 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
New siding and windows currently under construction. Exceptional and convenient location on Queen Anne! Located steps from Amazon, Gates Foundation, Facebook, UW Medicine, Tableau, Expedia, Seattle Center and future Google and Apple Campuses in SLU. Excellent array of eateries and walking distance to QFC. Sits right on bus lines 3 and 4 to Downtown. Building includes a common area view deck. Crisp end unit one bedroom condo that features balcony views of the Cascades and Downtown, bamboo floors, granite countertops, maple cabinets, SS appliances, and tile floor in bathroom. Water, sewer, garbage and one storage unit included in rent. Small pets considered case by case. Please contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. $200 non-refundable move-in fee required by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Taylor Ave N have any available units?
1525 Taylor Ave N has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Taylor Ave N have?
Some of 1525 Taylor Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Taylor Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Taylor Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Taylor Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Taylor Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N offer parking?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N have a pool?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Taylor Ave N has units with dishwashers.
