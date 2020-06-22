1525 Taylor Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry internet access

New siding and windows currently under construction. Exceptional and convenient location on Queen Anne! Located steps from Amazon, Gates Foundation, Facebook, UW Medicine, Tableau, Expedia, Seattle Center and future Google and Apple Campuses in SLU. Excellent array of eateries and walking distance to QFC. Sits right on bus lines 3 and 4 to Downtown. Building includes a common area view deck. Crisp end unit one bedroom condo that features balcony views of the Cascades and Downtown, bamboo floors, granite countertops, maple cabinets, SS appliances, and tile floor in bathroom. Water, sewer, garbage and one storage unit included in rent. Small pets considered case by case. Please contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. $200 non-refundable move-in fee required by HOA.