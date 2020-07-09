1510 Taylor Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8c89d006b ---- Available for move-in July 1st -Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. -New carpet, hardwood flooring throughout main living area with cozy fireplace. -Master bed with spa-like master bathroom and walk-in closet. -View deck from master bedroom. -1 car garage. -Walking distance to Amazon, Google, Gates Foundation, EMP/Key Arena/Seattle Center. -Easy commute to downtown Seattle, Bellevue $45 per applicant over 18 years of age. - Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/e8c89d006b - Questions: Call Greg (206) 577-0833 City View Garage Master Suite Stainless Steel Appliances.