Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1510 Alki Ave SW Available 12/01/19 Remodeled 1920's Alki Beach House - Top Unit - Located directly across from the beach, this updated 1920's home is a real charmer. With unobstructed views stretching from Bainbridge Island to downtown Seattle, you'll enjoy watching the ferries roll by from your large deck overlooking Elliott Bay. Take a stroll on the walking path or ride in the bike lane to iconic restaurants and coffee shops: Salty's, Pegasus Pizza, Starbucks and Top Pot to name a few. Commute to downtown? The West Seattle - Seattle Water Taxi is 1 mile away.



The upstairs unit has 2 Bedrooms + Office and 2 Baths. It has been remodeled with updated kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring and paint throughout. The main living space has large windows facing the puget sound for natural light and gorgeous views. The living space is open concept with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has ample storage, stainless steel gas stove, warming drawer, large double-door refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a breakfast bar.



The master bedroom also has vaulted ceiling and natural light. A sliding barn-style door leads to the master bathroom and large walk-in closet with built in storage. The master bath offers double sinks and a large walk-in shower with dual shower heads.



There are 2 dedicated parking spots in front of the home.



Small pets welcome.



(RLNE5273141)