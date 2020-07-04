All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:06 PM

1510 Alki Ave SW

1510 Alki Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1510 Alki Ave SW Available 12/01/19 Remodeled 1920's Alki Beach House - Top Unit - Located directly across from the beach, this updated 1920's home is a real charmer. With unobstructed views stretching from Bainbridge Island to downtown Seattle, you'll enjoy watching the ferries roll by from your large deck overlooking Elliott Bay. Take a stroll on the walking path or ride in the bike lane to iconic restaurants and coffee shops: Salty's, Pegasus Pizza, Starbucks and Top Pot to name a few. Commute to downtown? The West Seattle - Seattle Water Taxi is 1 mile away.

The upstairs unit has 2 Bedrooms + Office and 2 Baths. It has been remodeled with updated kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring and paint throughout. The main living space has large windows facing the puget sound for natural light and gorgeous views. The living space is open concept with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has ample storage, stainless steel gas stove, warming drawer, large double-door refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a breakfast bar.

The master bedroom also has vaulted ceiling and natural light. A sliding barn-style door leads to the master bathroom and large walk-in closet with built in storage. The master bath offers double sinks and a large walk-in shower with dual shower heads.

There are 2 dedicated parking spots in front of the home.

Small pets welcome.

(RLNE5273141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
1510 Alki Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Alki Ave SW have?
Some of 1510 Alki Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Alki Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Alki Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Alki Ave SW offers parking.
Does 1510 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Alki Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1510 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1510 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Alki Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

