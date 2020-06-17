1499 S Columbian Way

Amenities

on-site laundry parking range refrigerator

Freshly painted studio apartment with one full bathroom just 2 blocks from I-5 via Columbian Way S. and 5 minutes to downtown. Close to VA Hospital and Beacon Ave. S. Light Rail. Large, open floor plan room with a full kitchen that includes electric stove and refrigerator. Electric heat. Nice and quiet unit located at the rear of building unit with alley access. Unassigned, on site parking. Tenant pays separately metered electric. Common area coin operated laundry room.



Terms: 1st & $925 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 685+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be employed and have verifiable landlord references.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



