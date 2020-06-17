All apartments in Seattle
1499 S Columbian Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1499 S Columbian Way

1499 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1499 15th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Freshly painted studio apartment with one full bathroom just 2 blocks from I-5 via Columbian Way S. and 5 minutes to downtown. Close to VA Hospital and Beacon Ave. S. Light Rail. Large, open floor plan room with a full kitchen that includes electric stove and refrigerator. Electric heat. Nice and quiet unit located at the rear of building unit with alley access. Unassigned, on site parking. Tenant pays separately metered electric. Common area coin operated laundry room.

Terms: 1st & $925 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 685+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be employed and have verifiable landlord references.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 S Columbian Way have any available units?
1499 S Columbian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1499 S Columbian Way have?
Some of 1499 S Columbian Way's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1499 S Columbian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1499 S Columbian Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 S Columbian Way pet-friendly?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way offer parking?
Yes, 1499 S Columbian Way does offer parking.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way have a pool?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not have a pool.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way have accessible units?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 S Columbian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1499 S Columbian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
