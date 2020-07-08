All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 14345 Stone Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
14345 Stone Avenue North
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

14345 Stone Avenue North

14345 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14345 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This fully remodeled 2 bed / 1.5 bath townhome w/ 1 car garage offers an easy commute to Seattle via car or public transit and close by Green Lake recreation, dining, and shopping. and open floor plan on the main level the kitchen has new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar leading into the large living room with gas fireplace, lots of natural light and balcony. The upstairs is complete with washer/dryer closet and 2 large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a French balcony, large closet with custom built-ins and direct access to the Jack and Jill bath with custom tile floors and shower.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14345 Stone Avenue North have any available units?
14345 Stone Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14345 Stone Avenue North have?
Some of 14345 Stone Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14345 Stone Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
14345 Stone Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14345 Stone Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 14345 Stone Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 14345 Stone Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 14345 Stone Avenue North offers parking.
Does 14345 Stone Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14345 Stone Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14345 Stone Avenue North have a pool?
No, 14345 Stone Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 14345 Stone Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 14345 Stone Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 14345 Stone Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 14345 Stone Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Glen Arms
512 Boylston Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University