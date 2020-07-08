14345 Stone Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This fully remodeled 2 bed / 1.5 bath townhome w/ 1 car garage offers an easy commute to Seattle via car or public transit and close by Green Lake recreation, dining, and shopping. and open floor plan on the main level the kitchen has new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar leading into the large living room with gas fireplace, lots of natural light and balcony. The upstairs is complete with washer/dryer closet and 2 large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a French balcony, large closet with custom built-ins and direct access to the Jack and Jill bath with custom tile floors and shower.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.