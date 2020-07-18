1429 North 53rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Here's your chance to live in the heart of Greenlake! This beautiful 6 bedroom craftsman on a corner lot across from Woodland Park is perfect for a group of adults or post graduates who prefer a lifestyle based on companionship and shared expenses. Original house was lifted and rebuilt in 2007 to create a daylight basement with private access to two large bedrooms, a projector room for movie viewing, oversized windows with handmade casings to match the charming original details. Main floor features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and access to private deck for barbecuing. Top floor has 4 bedrooms and remodeled bathroom with skylight and original claw foot tub. Utility room has all new appliances, custom cabinetry and sink. Property includes a finished garage with attic and large driveway for parking up to 3 vehicles. Absolutely unbeatable location one block from the lake, Woodland Park, and Greenlake playfields. Quick, easy access to Hwy 99, I-5, and bus lines. Great family friendly neighborhood with plenty of parking. Limited photos available as property is currently occupied. Please contact by EMAIL to schedule an appointment to view. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Please email both of us!!



Terms: 12 Month Lease Only.