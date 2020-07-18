All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

1429 North 53rd Street

1429 North 53rd Street · (206) 478-7978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1429 North 53rd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Here's your chance to live in the heart of Greenlake! This beautiful 6 bedroom craftsman on a corner lot across from Woodland Park is perfect for a group of adults or post graduates who prefer a lifestyle based on companionship and shared expenses. Original house was lifted and rebuilt in 2007 to create a daylight basement with private access to two large bedrooms, a projector room for movie viewing, oversized windows with handmade casings to match the charming original details. Main floor features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and access to private deck for barbecuing. Top floor has 4 bedrooms and remodeled bathroom with skylight and original claw foot tub. Utility room has all new appliances, custom cabinetry and sink. Property includes a finished garage with attic and large driveway for parking up to 3 vehicles. Absolutely unbeatable location one block from the lake, Woodland Park, and Greenlake playfields. Quick, easy access to Hwy 99, I-5, and bus lines. Great family friendly neighborhood with plenty of parking. Limited photos available as property is currently occupied. Please contact by EMAIL to schedule an appointment to view. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Please email both of us!!

Terms: 12 Month Lease Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 North 53rd Street have any available units?
1429 North 53rd Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 North 53rd Street have?
Some of 1429 North 53rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 North 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 North 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 North 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 North 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1429 North 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1429 North 53rd Street offers parking.
Does 1429 North 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 North 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 North 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 1429 North 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1429 North 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 North 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 North 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 North 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
