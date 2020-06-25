1428 nw 59th st #a

Amenities

Great town house for rent - Lovely end unit townhome in the heart of Ballard, 91 WalkScore. Home features 2 upper master suites with vaulted ceilings. Main floor boasts hardwood floors, convenient deck off living room, and cozy gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen w/ bar seating, maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances w/ gas cooking. Lower level den has connectivity to landscaped backyard & patio. Attached garage, gas radiant heat, upstairs laundry and deck off master complete. Walk to the best of Ballard.



