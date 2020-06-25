All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

1428 nw 59th st #a

1428 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great town house for rent - Lovely end unit townhome in the heart of Ballard, 91 WalkScore. Home features 2 upper master suites with vaulted ceilings. Main floor boasts hardwood floors, convenient deck off living room, and cozy gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen w/ bar seating, maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances w/ gas cooking. Lower level den has connectivity to landscaped backyard & patio. Attached garage, gas radiant heat, upstairs laundry and deck off master complete. Walk to the best of Ballard.

(RLNE4829742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 nw 59th st #a have any available units?
1428 nw 59th st #a doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 nw 59th st #a have?
Some of 1428 nw 59th st #a's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 nw 59th st #a currently offering any rent specials?
1428 nw 59th st #a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 nw 59th st #a pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 nw 59th st #a is pet friendly.
Does 1428 nw 59th st #a offer parking?
Yes, 1428 nw 59th st #a offers parking.
Does 1428 nw 59th st #a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 nw 59th st #a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 nw 59th st #a have a pool?
No, 1428 nw 59th st #a does not have a pool.
Does 1428 nw 59th st #a have accessible units?
No, 1428 nw 59th st #a does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 nw 59th st #a have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 nw 59th st #a does not have units with dishwashers.
