Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

1408 North West 63rd South

1408 NW 63rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1408 NW 63rd St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Ballard Park is an upscale Urban and Chic Condo quality building just completely remodeled. This 1st floor one bedroom is located in the heart of Ballard voted as one of the best neighborhoods in Seattle. A spacious and charming open layout complete with hardwood cherry floors. Gourmet kitchen features marble slab counter tops and all stainless steel appliances and a storage locker included. Minutes to Golden Gardens, the Ballard Locks, Shilshole, Nordic Heritage Museum and a variety of hip restaurants, shopping centers and recreational facilities! 1/2 block to the downtown bus line. This is a must see. Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6hl4eyh42wtazu8/1408%20%233%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 *Mint green paint has been removed and painted the to match the rest of the unit shown in the video Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom - Approx 650 SF - Hardwoods/Ceramic Tile - Stainless Steel Appliances (Oven/Range, Refrigerator) - Disposal - W/S/G Fee is $50/mth - Storage Locker included - Formal Dining Area - Laundry Facilities On-Site - No Smoking - 1 Uncovered parking space available - Up to 2 cats allowed with increased security deposit per cat - 12 Month Lease Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 North West 63rd South have any available units?
1408 North West 63rd South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 North West 63rd South have?
Some of 1408 North West 63rd South's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 North West 63rd South currently offering any rent specials?
1408 North West 63rd South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 North West 63rd South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 North West 63rd South is pet friendly.
Does 1408 North West 63rd South offer parking?
Yes, 1408 North West 63rd South does offer parking.
Does 1408 North West 63rd South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 North West 63rd South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 North West 63rd South have a pool?
Yes, 1408 North West 63rd South has a pool.
Does 1408 North West 63rd South have accessible units?
No, 1408 North West 63rd South does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 North West 63rd South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 North West 63rd South does not have units with dishwashers.
