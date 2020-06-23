1408 North West 63rd South

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal cats allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

Ballard Park is an upscale Urban and Chic Condo quality building just completely remodeled. This 1st floor one bedroom is located in the heart of Ballard voted as one of the best neighborhoods in Seattle. A spacious and charming open layout complete with hardwood cherry floors. Gourmet kitchen features marble slab counter tops and all stainless steel appliances and a storage locker included. Minutes to Golden Gardens, the Ballard Locks, Shilshole, Nordic Heritage Museum and a variety of hip restaurants, shopping centers and recreational facilities! 1/2 block to the downtown bus line. This is a must see. Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6hl4eyh42wtazu8/1408%20%233%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 *Mint green paint has been removed and painted the to match the rest of the unit shown in the video Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom - Approx 650 SF - Hardwoods/Ceramic Tile - Stainless Steel Appliances (Oven/Range, Refrigerator) - Disposal - W/S/G Fee is $50/mth - Storage Locker included - Formal Dining Area - Laundry Facilities On-Site - No Smoking - 1 Uncovered parking space available - Up to 2 cats allowed with increased security deposit per cat - 12 Month Lease Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!