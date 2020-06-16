14055 19th Ave NE

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home -- North Seattle - Well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 bath 2 story home in North Seattle on a large, level corner lot with circular drive. Home boasts large open kitchen to family room, breakfast nook and formal dining room, formal living room, 3 car garage, 5 piece master bath with soaking tub, skylights/large windows to bring in natural light, laundry room equipped with washer/dryer, good storage and much more. Well located with easy access to the freeway, shopping, Starbucks, shopping mall and bus lines.Minimum 12 month lease term minimum. Deposit is equal to one-month's rent. Tenant pays all utilities, tenant maintains yard and is required to obtain renter's ins. No smoking, no pets. $40.00 per person screening/application fee.



Michael Good 206 229 4940

mjgood1030@gmail.com



