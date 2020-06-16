All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

14055 19th Ave NE

14055 19th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14055 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom home -- North Seattle - Well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 bath 2 story home in North Seattle on a large, level corner lot with circular drive. Home boasts large open kitchen to family room, breakfast nook and formal dining room, formal living room, 3 car garage, 5 piece master bath with soaking tub, skylights/large windows to bring in natural light, laundry room equipped with washer/dryer, good storage and much more. Well located with easy access to the freeway, shopping, Starbucks, shopping mall and bus lines.Minimum 12 month lease term minimum. Deposit is equal to one-month's rent. Tenant pays all utilities, tenant maintains yard and is required to obtain renter's ins. No smoking, no pets. $40.00 per person screening/application fee.

Michael Good 206 229 4940
mjgood1030@gmail.com

(RLNE2784115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14055 19th Ave NE have any available units?
14055 19th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 14055 19th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14055 19th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14055 19th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 14055 19th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 14055 19th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14055 19th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14055 19th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14055 19th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14055 19th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14055 19th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14055 19th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14055 19th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14055 19th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14055 19th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14055 19th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14055 19th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
