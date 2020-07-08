Amenities

1404 W Boston St. #103 Available 11/01/19 Queen Anne - 1404 W Boston #103 - Beautifully updated 1 bdrm/1 bath condo located in quiet building on Queen Annes west slope. Cozy-up next to the wood-burning fireplace while experiencing the comforts of open, comfortable living spaces. Tons of storage, dedicated parking & new in-unit laundry. Terrific location near Whole Foods, Total Wine and the new Expedia HQ. Transit options abound with EZ access to DT, Ballard, Magnolia & everything QA has to offer. No rental cap, pets ok & low HOA dues!



