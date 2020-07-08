All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

1404 W Boston St. #103

1404 West Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1404 West Boston Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
1404 W Boston St. #103 Available 11/01/19 Queen Anne - 1404 W Boston #103 - Beautifully updated 1 bdrm/1 bath condo located in quiet building on Queen Annes west slope. Cozy-up next to the wood-burning fireplace while experiencing the comforts of open, comfortable living spaces. Tons of storage, dedicated parking & new in-unit laundry. Terrific location near Whole Foods, Total Wine and the new Expedia HQ. Transit options abound with EZ access to DT, Ballard, Magnolia & everything QA has to offer. No rental cap, pets ok & low HOA dues!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5234787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 W Boston St. #103 have any available units?
1404 W Boston St. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 W Boston St. #103 have?
Some of 1404 W Boston St. #103's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 W Boston St. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1404 W Boston St. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 W Boston St. #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 W Boston St. #103 is pet friendly.
Does 1404 W Boston St. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1404 W Boston St. #103 offers parking.
Does 1404 W Boston St. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 W Boston St. #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 W Boston St. #103 have a pool?
No, 1404 W Boston St. #103 does not have a pool.
Does 1404 W Boston St. #103 have accessible units?
No, 1404 W Boston St. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 W Boston St. #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 W Boston St. #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

