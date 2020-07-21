13746 Roosevelt Way N,

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Spacious Rambler North Seattle with Large Fenced Yard - Welcome home to this conveniently located and spacious three bedroom, three bath rambler in Haller Lake! Freshly painted interior with double pane vinyl windows, large finished bonus room off the garage with bathroom and separate entry. New flooring throughout. Attached garage, large fully-fenced yard, covered porch, RV parking and patio. Lots of room and lots of storage.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

*$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Utilities paid by tenant. Tenants care for yard.

*Security deposit of $2300 and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

*No subletting.

*Minimum 12 month lease.

*No smoking or vaping in the house or on the property.

*No cats. 1 small/medium dog considered. No large dogs.



(RLNE5069551)