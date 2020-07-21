All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

13746 Roosevelt Way N,

13746 Roosevelt Way North · No Longer Available
Location

13746 Roosevelt Way North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Rambler North Seattle with Large Fenced Yard - Welcome home to this conveniently located and spacious three bedroom, three bath rambler in Haller Lake! Freshly painted interior with double pane vinyl windows, large finished bonus room off the garage with bathroom and separate entry. New flooring throughout. Attached garage, large fully-fenced yard, covered porch, RV parking and patio. Lots of room and lots of storage.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
*$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Utilities paid by tenant. Tenants care for yard.
*Security deposit of $2300 and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
*No subletting.
*Minimum 12 month lease.
*No smoking or vaping in the house or on the property.
*No cats. 1 small/medium dog considered. No large dogs.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5069551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13746 Roosevelt Way N, have any available units?
13746 Roosevelt Way N, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13746 Roosevelt Way N, have?
Some of 13746 Roosevelt Way N,'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13746 Roosevelt Way N, currently offering any rent specials?
13746 Roosevelt Way N, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13746 Roosevelt Way N, pet-friendly?
Yes, 13746 Roosevelt Way N, is pet friendly.
Does 13746 Roosevelt Way N, offer parking?
Yes, 13746 Roosevelt Way N, offers parking.
Does 13746 Roosevelt Way N, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13746 Roosevelt Way N, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13746 Roosevelt Way N, have a pool?
No, 13746 Roosevelt Way N, does not have a pool.
Does 13746 Roosevelt Way N, have accessible units?
No, 13746 Roosevelt Way N, does not have accessible units.
Does 13746 Roosevelt Way N, have units with dishwashers?
No, 13746 Roosevelt Way N, does not have units with dishwashers.
