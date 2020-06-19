All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13734 Riviera Pl NE

13734 Riviera Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13734 Riviera Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

bbq/grill
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Stop!

This is not your standard corporate housing rental. This is a must see and must experience living opportunity.
Located in the Matthews Beach neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, this newly built expansive home is exactly the way everyone should experience living in the Pacific Northwest.

Views, Water and Trails! Views of Mount Rainer. 60 feet of private water front.

This 3-story private home has something for everyone and then some. Lets start with your private waterfront equipped with a dock.

All 3 floors have expansive windows looking over Lake Washington. The lower level opens onto a grass yard. The main floor has a sliding glass wall that connects the inside living to the covered outdoor dining space. With custom built-in lighting and barbecue, this is perfect for entertaining friends or just appreciating the serenity of the day. Inside there is also a formal dining area. The upper level features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, custom woodwork and modern designer bathroom with large rain-shower and separate soaking tub.

Centrally located just 20 minutes to Downtown you will enjoy the unique style and features in this home away from home. Also enjoy more outdoor activities with local tails like Burke-Gillman and open beach at Matthews Beach, the largest freshwater swimming beach in the city. The Matthews Beach neighborhood lies 2 miles northeast of the University of Washington and about 8 miles northeast of Downtown.

** Boat not included in rental **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13734 Riviera Pl NE have any available units?
13734 Riviera Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 13734 Riviera Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
13734 Riviera Pl NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13734 Riviera Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 13734 Riviera Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13734 Riviera Pl NE offer parking?
No, 13734 Riviera Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 13734 Riviera Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13734 Riviera Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13734 Riviera Pl NE have a pool?
No, 13734 Riviera Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 13734 Riviera Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 13734 Riviera Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13734 Riviera Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13734 Riviera Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13734 Riviera Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13734 Riviera Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
