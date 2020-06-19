13734 Riviera Pl NE

Amenities

This is not your standard corporate housing rental. This is a must see and must experience living opportunity.

Located in the Matthews Beach neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, this newly built expansive home is exactly the way everyone should experience living in the Pacific Northwest.



Views, Water and Trails! Views of Mount Rainer. 60 feet of private water front.



This 3-story private home has something for everyone and then some. Lets start with your private waterfront equipped with a dock.



All 3 floors have expansive windows looking over Lake Washington. The lower level opens onto a grass yard. The main floor has a sliding glass wall that connects the inside living to the covered outdoor dining space. With custom built-in lighting and barbecue, this is perfect for entertaining friends or just appreciating the serenity of the day. Inside there is also a formal dining area. The upper level features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, custom woodwork and modern designer bathroom with large rain-shower and separate soaking tub.



Centrally located just 20 minutes to Downtown you will enjoy the unique style and features in this home away from home. Also enjoy more outdoor activities with local tails like Burke-Gillman and open beach at Matthews Beach, the largest freshwater swimming beach in the city. The Matthews Beach neighborhood lies 2 miles northeast of the University of Washington and about 8 miles northeast of Downtown.



** Boat not included in rental **