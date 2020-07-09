Amenities

13730 First Avenue NW Available 06/15/20 North Seattle Studio - Available June 15th This light and bright and recently updated 450 sq. ft. studio is a private oasis ready to welcome you home. This lovely cottage features an open kitchen, gas heat, handsome tiles, gorgeous newly finished floors, and a soaking tub! Stacked washer and dryer for your convenience. All utilities are included of Wi-Fi, water, sewer, garbage, gas and electricity for $50 a month per person. A lush and mature garden invites you to relax or try your skills as a gardener with the raised beds. In the age of social distancing, you will love the opportunity to explore your neighborhood parks including Carkeek and Llandover Woods Greenspace. Escape into nature without leaving the city! Beautiful tree lined streets throughout this North Seattle community are calling for sunset walks.



Great location with easy access to I-5 and 99, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, and Amazon, Facebook and Google campuses and a few minutes from Green Lake. No pets and no smoking, thank you.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



For more information or a viewing, please contact Barb Bender - Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.



No Pets Allowed



