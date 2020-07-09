All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

13730 First Avenue NW

13730 1st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

13730 1st Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Broadview

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
13730 First Avenue NW Available 06/15/20 North Seattle Studio - Available June 15th This light and bright and recently updated 450 sq. ft. studio is a private oasis ready to welcome you home. This lovely cottage features an open kitchen, gas heat, handsome tiles, gorgeous newly finished floors, and a soaking tub! Stacked washer and dryer for your convenience. All utilities are included of Wi-Fi, water, sewer, garbage, gas and electricity for $50 a month per person. A lush and mature garden invites you to relax or try your skills as a gardener with the raised beds. In the age of social distancing, you will love the opportunity to explore your neighborhood parks including Carkeek and Llandover Woods Greenspace. Escape into nature without leaving the city! Beautiful tree lined streets throughout this North Seattle community are calling for sunset walks.

Great location with easy access to I-5 and 99, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, and Amazon, Facebook and Google campuses and a few minutes from Green Lake. No pets and no smoking, thank you.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information or a viewing, please contact Barb Bender - Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.

#for lease #avenueoneresidential #neseattlerentals #broadview

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13730 First Avenue NW have any available units?
13730 First Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13730 First Avenue NW have?
Some of 13730 First Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13730 First Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
13730 First Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13730 First Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 13730 First Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13730 First Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 13730 First Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 13730 First Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13730 First Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13730 First Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 13730 First Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 13730 First Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 13730 First Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13730 First Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13730 First Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.

