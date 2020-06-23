13713 Greenwood Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BROADVIEW 3 BED, 2.25 BATH TOWNHOME W/ VIEWS FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$2,650/month rent, Tenants pay own utilities; Available Now*

**3 bed, 2.25 bath, 1700 SF, attached garage, off street parking for second car**

**Pets considered on a case by case basis. No dogs over 50 lbs. Pets under 25lbs $30/month, Pets under 50 lbs $60/month**

**First month's rent ($2,650) and security deposit ($2,650) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious Broadview townhome sits high above road with views of Bitter Lake! The home offers a great floor plan for living and entertaining with 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathroom in great location. The kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances with gas range and is open to dining room w/ half bath. Deck off kitchen and living room. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms, including master suite with cathedral ceiling! Gas fireplace, radiant heat. Steps from Bitter Lake. Tons of storage and attached garage! Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue.

There are also many amazing parks and entertainment nearby. These include: Bitter Lake and playfield, Llandover Woods Greenspace, Shoreview Park, Carkeek Park, Northacres Park and Haller Lake

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for showing today!



(RLNE4860999)