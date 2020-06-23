All apartments in Seattle
13713 Greenwood Ave N
13713 Greenwood Ave N

13713 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13713 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BROADVIEW 3 BED, 2.25 BATH TOWNHOME W/ VIEWS FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$2,650/month rent, Tenants pay own utilities; Available Now*
**3 bed, 2.25 bath, 1700 SF, attached garage, off street parking for second car**
**Pets considered on a case by case basis. No dogs over 50 lbs. Pets under 25lbs $30/month, Pets under 50 lbs $60/month**
**First month's rent ($2,650) and security deposit ($2,650) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
This spacious Broadview townhome sits high above road with views of Bitter Lake! The home offers a great floor plan for living and entertaining with 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathroom in great location. The kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances with gas range and is open to dining room w/ half bath. Deck off kitchen and living room. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms, including master suite with cathedral ceiling! Gas fireplace, radiant heat. Steps from Bitter Lake. Tons of storage and attached garage! Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue.
There are also many amazing parks and entertainment nearby. These include: Bitter Lake and playfield, Llandover Woods Greenspace, Shoreview Park, Carkeek Park, Northacres Park and Haller Lake
This home has everything you could want and more! Email for showing today!

(RLNE4860999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13713 Greenwood Ave N have any available units?
13713 Greenwood Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13713 Greenwood Ave N have?
Some of 13713 Greenwood Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13713 Greenwood Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
13713 Greenwood Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13713 Greenwood Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13713 Greenwood Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 13713 Greenwood Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 13713 Greenwood Ave N offers parking.
Does 13713 Greenwood Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13713 Greenwood Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13713 Greenwood Ave N have a pool?
No, 13713 Greenwood Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 13713 Greenwood Ave N have accessible units?
No, 13713 Greenwood Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 13713 Greenwood Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13713 Greenwood Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
