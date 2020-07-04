All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 13515 Roosevelt Way N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13515 Roosevelt Way N
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

13515 Roosevelt Way N

13515 Roosevelt Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13515 Roosevelt Way North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
Cozy In-City Retreat- 2 Bedroom Cottage with Fenced Yard in Convenient Northend Location - Quaint and quirky, this 1912 cabin near Haller Lake has been updated with all the modern necessities while maintaining its original charm. Two bedrooms plus an extra room that makes a great nursery, study or playroom in addition to a loft. Limitless options on how you use the space! Original fir and oak hardwood floors, Mexican tile, brand new carpet in main bedroom. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and a gas range. Wood burning fireplace in cozy living room. Mature exterior landscape gives you a ton of privacy and a lovely brick courtyard allow you to enjoy Pacific NW Spring/Summer! Conveniently located to Ingraham High School, Haller Lake, Lakeside Schools, Northgate transit center
~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Pet(s) considered with $50.00 pet rent per month
~Lease term is negotiable
~Tenants pays all utilities- gas/electric/water/sewer/garbage

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5686031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13515 Roosevelt Way N have any available units?
13515 Roosevelt Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13515 Roosevelt Way N have?
Some of 13515 Roosevelt Way N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13515 Roosevelt Way N currently offering any rent specials?
13515 Roosevelt Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 Roosevelt Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13515 Roosevelt Way N is pet friendly.
Does 13515 Roosevelt Way N offer parking?
No, 13515 Roosevelt Way N does not offer parking.
Does 13515 Roosevelt Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13515 Roosevelt Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 Roosevelt Way N have a pool?
No, 13515 Roosevelt Way N does not have a pool.
Does 13515 Roosevelt Way N have accessible units?
No, 13515 Roosevelt Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 Roosevelt Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13515 Roosevelt Way N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University