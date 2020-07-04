13515 Roosevelt Way N

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Cozy In-City Retreat- 2 Bedroom Cottage with Fenced Yard in Convenient Northend Location - Quaint and quirky, this 1912 cabin near Haller Lake has been updated with all the modern necessities while maintaining its original charm. Two bedrooms plus an extra room that makes a great nursery, study or playroom in addition to a loft. Limitless options on how you use the space! Original fir and oak hardwood floors, Mexican tile, brand new carpet in main bedroom. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and a gas range. Wood burning fireplace in cozy living room. Mature exterior landscape gives you a ton of privacy and a lovely brick courtyard allow you to enjoy Pacific NW Spring/Summer! Conveniently located to Ingraham High School, Haller Lake, Lakeside Schools, Northgate transit center

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~Pet(s) considered with $50.00 pet rent per month

~Lease term is negotiable

~Tenants pays all utilities- gas/electric/water/sewer/garbage



No Cats Allowed



