Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

13515 36th Avenue Northeast

13515 36th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13515 36th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy home with 4 bedrooms + den and 1 & 3/4th bathrooms! Can act as split units having two separate entrances, kitchen, and laundry. Upstairs floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath while downstairs has 1 bedroom, a den, and 3/4th bath. The upper floor has been completely renovated with a new kitchen, bathroom, and fresh paint. First/last/deposit ($2800), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small pet on a case by case basis. Available mid July. Please request tour from this site or send email request to "pmplisting@gmail.com" for appointment to view. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13515 36th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
13515 36th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 13515 36th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
13515 36th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 36th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 13515 36th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 13515 36th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 13515 36th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 13515 36th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13515 36th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 36th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 13515 36th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 13515 36th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 13515 36th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 36th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 13515 36th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13515 36th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 13515 36th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
