13515 36th Avenue Northeast

Cozy home with 4 bedrooms + den and 1 & 3/4th bathrooms! Can act as split units having two separate entrances, kitchen, and laundry. Upstairs floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath while downstairs has 1 bedroom, a den, and 3/4th bath. The upper floor has been completely renovated with a new kitchen, bathroom, and fresh paint. First/last/deposit ($2800), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small pet on a case by case basis. Available mid July. Please request tour from this site or send email request to "pmplisting@gmail.com" for appointment to view. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity