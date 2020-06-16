1337 NE 106th St

Amenities

Urban Oasis - ***PLEASE SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH THE SPECTACULAR VIDEO WALK THROUGH OF THE HOME!*********



Welcome to your private oasis. Walk through the gate

surrounded by privacy hedges, grapes, fruit trees and a garden.

Walk into the main level of the house. There is a bedroom to your

right, with a loft, walk in closet, kids hideout and bathroom. To your

left is an open concept kitchen and dining area. In front of the kitchen but still open to it, is the

kitchens' sitting room/den with walk out to the 1st of the 3 decks.

This deck boasts a motorized awning for summer days! Continue

into the house and enter a massive living room complete with fireplace,

overlooking a sky lighted atrium that opens to the full height of the house affording views of a densely

wooded backyard with Thorton Creek running through it. The living

room has access to another deck. To the right are stairs leading

to an upper level open air office looking into the atrium.

Take the atrium stairs from the living room to the first of two lower levels with an

open living space, a 2nd fireplace, full bath, and 2 bedrooms with

separate passages to a cedar lined sun room that connects to a

3rd deck. This level also includes access to a large unfinished

basement and laundry area as well as large glass sliding doors

that provide a full view of the backyard and lead to a staircase to a

mother in law suite, complete with living room, high ceilings,

sky lights, full bath, kitchen and bedroom. Double doors open to a patio and

walk out backyard and Thorton Creek.



This home is definitely a must see!

Features I love about this home:

1. 32 solar panels - great for lower utility costs

2. A concrete patio on lower level overlooking Thorton Creek - so peaceful!

3. Upper deck with awning perfect for grilling, listening to the creek and entertaining.

4. Stunning lines to the architecture of the home. It has an artsy, unique feel everywhere in the home.



Tenants would be responsible for landscaping and utilities.

1. Heat - Oil

2. Gas - Stove

3. Water Sewer and Garbage

4. Electricity.



-Lease length negotiable



