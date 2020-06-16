All apartments in Seattle
1337 NE 106th St

1337 Northeast 106th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Northeast 106th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Urban Oasis - ***PLEASE SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH THE SPECTACULAR VIDEO WALK THROUGH OF THE HOME!*********

Welcome to your private oasis. Walk through the gate
surrounded by privacy hedges, grapes, fruit trees and a garden.
Walk into the main level of the house. There is a bedroom to your
right, with a loft, walk in closet, kids hideout and bathroom. To your
left is an open concept kitchen and dining area. In front of the kitchen but still open to it, is the
kitchens' sitting room/den with walk out to the 1st of the 3 decks.
This deck boasts a motorized awning for summer days! Continue
into the house and enter a massive living room complete with fireplace,
overlooking a sky lighted atrium that opens to the full height of the house affording views of a densely
wooded backyard with Thorton Creek running through it. The living
room has access to another deck. To the right are stairs leading
to an upper level open air office looking into the atrium.
Take the atrium stairs from the living room to the first of two lower levels with an
open living space, a 2nd fireplace, full bath, and 2 bedrooms with
separate passages to a cedar lined sun room that connects to a
3rd deck. This level also includes access to a large unfinished
basement and laundry area as well as large glass sliding doors
that provide a full view of the backyard and lead to a staircase to a
mother in law suite, complete with living room, high ceilings,
sky lights, full bath, kitchen and bedroom. Double doors open to a patio and
walk out backyard and Thorton Creek.

This home is definitely a must see!
Features I love about this home:
1. 32 solar panels - great for lower utility costs
2. A concrete patio on lower level overlooking Thorton Creek - so peaceful!
3. Upper deck with awning perfect for grilling, listening to the creek and entertaining.
4. Stunning lines to the architecture of the home. It has an artsy, unique feel everywhere in the home.

Tenants would be responsible for landscaping and utilities.
1. Heat - Oil
2. Gas - Stove
3. Water Sewer and Garbage
4. Electricity.

- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_Yhc19E6ug
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/970318d09e
- $45 application fee per adult
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- For questions please call or text:(206) 577-0589
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Lease length negotiable

(RLNE5088072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 NE 106th St have any available units?
1337 NE 106th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 NE 106th St have?
Some of 1337 NE 106th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 NE 106th St currently offering any rent specials?
1337 NE 106th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 NE 106th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 NE 106th St is pet friendly.
Does 1337 NE 106th St offer parking?
No, 1337 NE 106th St does not offer parking.
Does 1337 NE 106th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 NE 106th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 NE 106th St have a pool?
No, 1337 NE 106th St does not have a pool.
Does 1337 NE 106th St have accessible units?
No, 1337 NE 106th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 NE 106th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 NE 106th St does not have units with dishwashers.
