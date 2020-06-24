13331 30th Ave Ne

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming, very compact furnished studio cabin on a wooded oasis shared with other cabins, hidden in the middle of a residential Seattle neighborhood. Nice community with long term tenants in other cabins. Possible to rent it unfurnished for long term leases.



This cabin is great for someone who doesnt have a lot of stuff and is a unique alternative to apartment living, with no shared walls and no one above or below you. The cabin kitchenette features a two burner range top, toaster oven, microwave, small refrigerator, and dining counter. Your bed or our queen bed. small full bath, built-in closets and drawers. Shared yard with barbecue and picnic table. The cabin is on the 65 bus line which goes through the UW campus, and an 8 minute stroll into the heart of Lake City will bring you to the 522 bus line, ready to whisk you into downtown Seattle. Walking distance to shopping and Lake City library. Utilities and high speed internet included. Laundromat nearby.



Available now. Please text 206-489-841four for fastest response.



Lease terms: First/last plus security deposit of $625. For prepaid short term rentals, income requirement of 3 times rent is not applicable. $47.00 credit check. Quiet pet considered with additional references. Pet deposit plus pet rent of $25 per month.



View by appointment



$1250 per month.

For lease lengths less than 8 months, additional nonrefundable $300 deposit required.

$100 per month for second person.