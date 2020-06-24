All apartments in Seattle
13331 30th Ave Ne
13331 30th Ave Ne

13331 30th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13331 30th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming, very compact furnished studio cabin on a wooded oasis shared with other cabins, hidden in the middle of a residential Seattle neighborhood. Nice community with long term tenants in other cabins. Possible to rent it unfurnished for long term leases.

This cabin is great for someone who doesnt have a lot of stuff and is a unique alternative to apartment living, with no shared walls and no one above or below you. The cabin kitchenette features a two burner range top, toaster oven, microwave, small refrigerator, and dining counter. Your bed or our queen bed. small full bath, built-in closets and drawers. Shared yard with barbecue and picnic table. The cabin is on the 65 bus line which goes through the UW campus, and an 8 minute stroll into the heart of Lake City will bring you to the 522 bus line, ready to whisk you into downtown Seattle. Walking distance to shopping and Lake City library. Utilities and high speed internet included. Laundromat nearby.

Available now. Please text 206-489-841four for fastest response.

Lease terms: First/last plus security deposit of $625. For prepaid short term rentals, income requirement of 3 times rent is not applicable. $47.00 credit check. Quiet pet considered with additional references. Pet deposit plus pet rent of $25 per month.

View by appointment

$1250 per month.
For lease lengths less than 8 months, additional nonrefundable $300 deposit required.
$100 per month for second person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

