Seattle, WA
133 25th Ave East #B
Last updated February 28 2020

133 25th Ave East #B

133 25th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

133 25th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
133 25th Ave East #B Available 04/01/20 Madison Valley Townhouse - Available April 1st! Striking and chic modern 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath view townhouse in Madison Valley! You will love the African walnut wood floors and the modern kitchen with an oversized refrigerator, stainless high-end appliances and gas range. Sunlight abounds in this east facing home. The open floor plan calls for entertaining and festive gatherings. The master suite upstairs features a large walk in shower, custom tile, and modern vanity. Views of Lake Washington and the Cascade mountains will wow you every day from your private deck. Two spacious bedrooms share a beautifully white and grey tiled bathroom with tub. Close to everything! Easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU You can't beat this location! Just minutes from thriving Madison Park and Capitol Hill, the beach, awesome neighborhood parks and the Arboretum. Fantastic restaurants and bars, retail and the famous Bert's Grocery Store that has everything you could ever want or need! Easy access to I-5 and 520 and a great commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus and close to Microsoft Connector. 2 parking spaces, included. One cat or small dog with a $500 pet deposit allowed. No smokers, thank you.

For more information or a viewing please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - 206-619-8124, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #madisonvalleyrentals #seattlerentals

(RLNE5583481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 25th Ave East #B have any available units?
133 25th Ave East #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 25th Ave East #B have?
Some of 133 25th Ave East #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 25th Ave East #B currently offering any rent specials?
133 25th Ave East #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 25th Ave East #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 25th Ave East #B is pet friendly.
Does 133 25th Ave East #B offer parking?
Yes, 133 25th Ave East #B offers parking.
Does 133 25th Ave East #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 25th Ave East #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 25th Ave East #B have a pool?
No, 133 25th Ave East #B does not have a pool.
Does 133 25th Ave East #B have accessible units?
No, 133 25th Ave East #B does not have accessible units.
Does 133 25th Ave East #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 25th Ave East #B does not have units with dishwashers.
