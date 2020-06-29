Amenities

133 25th Ave East #B Available 04/01/20 Madison Valley Townhouse - Available April 1st! Striking and chic modern 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath view townhouse in Madison Valley! You will love the African walnut wood floors and the modern kitchen with an oversized refrigerator, stainless high-end appliances and gas range. Sunlight abounds in this east facing home. The open floor plan calls for entertaining and festive gatherings. The master suite upstairs features a large walk in shower, custom tile, and modern vanity. Views of Lake Washington and the Cascade mountains will wow you every day from your private deck. Two spacious bedrooms share a beautifully white and grey tiled bathroom with tub. Close to everything! Easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU You can't beat this location! Just minutes from thriving Madison Park and Capitol Hill, the beach, awesome neighborhood parks and the Arboretum. Fantastic restaurants and bars, retail and the famous Bert's Grocery Store that has everything you could ever want or need! Easy access to I-5 and 520 and a great commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus and close to Microsoft Connector. 2 parking spaces, included. One cat or small dog with a $500 pet deposit allowed. No smokers, thank you.



For more information or a viewing please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - 206-619-8124, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



