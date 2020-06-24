1325 N. 38th St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar parking pet friendly

You Are Going To Love Living Here! - Welcome home to this Beautiful 1908 Craftsman in the much sought after Wallingford neighborhood. Exuding character throughout, you are greeted by a vintage formal entry, beautiful wood craftsman detailing, huge kitchen, large formal dining room and plenty of storage in the basement. This charming home features hardwood floors with big windows allowing lots of natural light to flow in. Enjoy the ambiance and keep warm on those chilly Seattle days with your wood burning fireplace. Upstairs there is plenty of closet space, a nice sized office and a family room. Youll also enjoy peekaboo views of Seattle and Lake Union. You are minutes away from Gas Works Park, great restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and Fremont.

You are going to love living here. Hurry this home will not stay on the market long, schedule your viewing for this exquisite home and location!



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com



~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12 month lease preferred

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

~Pets negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

~Smoking is strictly prohibited anywhere on the premises.

~Parking zone permit available through the city.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2467447)