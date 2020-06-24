All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

1325 N. 38th St.

1325 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1325 North 38th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pet friendly
You Are Going To Love Living Here! - Welcome home to this Beautiful 1908 Craftsman in the much sought after Wallingford neighborhood. Exuding character throughout, you are greeted by a vintage formal entry, beautiful wood craftsman detailing, huge kitchen, large formal dining room and plenty of storage in the basement. This charming home features hardwood floors with big windows allowing lots of natural light to flow in. Enjoy the ambiance and keep warm on those chilly Seattle days with your wood burning fireplace. Upstairs there is plenty of closet space, a nice sized office and a family room. Youll also enjoy peekaboo views of Seattle and Lake Union. You are minutes away from Gas Works Park, great restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and Fremont.
You are going to love living here. Hurry this home will not stay on the market long, schedule your viewing for this exquisite home and location!

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
~Pets negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.
~Smoking is strictly prohibited anywhere on the premises.
~Parking zone permit available through the city.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2467447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 N. 38th St. have any available units?
1325 N. 38th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 N. 38th St. have?
Some of 1325 N. 38th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 N. 38th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1325 N. 38th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 N. 38th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 N. 38th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1325 N. 38th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1325 N. 38th St. offers parking.
Does 1325 N. 38th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 N. 38th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 N. 38th St. have a pool?
No, 1325 N. 38th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1325 N. 38th St. have accessible units?
No, 1325 N. 38th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 N. 38th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 N. 38th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
