13227 35th Ave NE #3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking

Lake City Condominium - Available now! This charming and cozy 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is located in the heart of Lake City. Enjoy a spacious and light-filled home with an open concept floorplan, popular island kitchen, beautiful laminate floors and clean finishes throughout. There is lots of space in this 831 sq. ft. condo! Hardwood floors throughout and the bedrooms are very spacious with large closets! Washer and dryer in your unit! You will find all the convenience and charm you are looking for at the right price! One designated covered parking is included in your rent, plus a large storage room for all your gear. Great location and walkable to all of the amenities in Lake City! Conveniently located near all major bus lines, easy access to I-5 and Lake City Way. Convenient commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon & SLU and UW and Children's Hospital! Short walk to great shopping and fun restaurants and pubs. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



To view this condo, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4488388)