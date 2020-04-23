All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
13227 35th Ave NE #3
13227 35th Ave NE #3

13227 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13227 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Lake City Condominium - Available now! This charming and cozy 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is located in the heart of Lake City. Enjoy a spacious and light-filled home with an open concept floorplan, popular island kitchen, beautiful laminate floors and clean finishes throughout. There is lots of space in this 831 sq. ft. condo! Hardwood floors throughout and the bedrooms are very spacious with large closets! Washer and dryer in your unit! You will find all the convenience and charm you are looking for at the right price! One designated covered parking is included in your rent, plus a large storage room for all your gear. Great location and walkable to all of the amenities in Lake City! Conveniently located near all major bus lines, easy access to I-5 and Lake City Way. Convenient commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon & SLU and UW and Children's Hospital! Short walk to great shopping and fun restaurants and pubs. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

To view this condo, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13227 35th Ave NE #3 have any available units?
13227 35th Ave NE #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 13227 35th Ave NE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
13227 35th Ave NE #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13227 35th Ave NE #3 pet-friendly?
No, 13227 35th Ave NE #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13227 35th Ave NE #3 offer parking?
Yes, 13227 35th Ave NE #3 does offer parking.
Does 13227 35th Ave NE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13227 35th Ave NE #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13227 35th Ave NE #3 have a pool?
No, 13227 35th Ave NE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 13227 35th Ave NE #3 have accessible units?
No, 13227 35th Ave NE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 13227 35th Ave NE #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13227 35th Ave NE #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13227 35th Ave NE #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13227 35th Ave NE #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
