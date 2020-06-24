131 G 22nd Ave E.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Great TownHome For Rent - Beautiful townhome for rent. Modern, open-concept floor plans and large rooftop decks set the stage for a home that lives well and lets you entertain with ease. Enjoy designer finishes including quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in these incredible 2 bed, 1.75 bath homes.



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. To move in, required 1st-month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent. No Marijuana user.



(RLNE4766587)