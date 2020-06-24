All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
131 G 22nd Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
131 G 22nd Ave E
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

131 G 22nd Ave E

131 22nd Ave E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

131 22nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great TownHome For Rent - Beautiful townhome for rent. Modern, open-concept floor plans and large rooftop decks set the stage for a home that lives well and lets you entertain with ease. Enjoy designer finishes including quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in these incredible 2 bed, 1.75 bath homes.

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. To move in, required 1st-month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent. No Marijuana user.

(RLNE4766587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 131 G 22nd Ave E have any available units?
131 G 22nd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 131 G 22nd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
131 G 22nd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 G 22nd Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 G 22nd Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 131 G 22nd Ave E offer parking?
No, 131 G 22nd Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 131 G 22nd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 G 22nd Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 G 22nd Ave E have a pool?
No, 131 G 22nd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 131 G 22nd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 131 G 22nd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 131 G 22nd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 G 22nd Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 G 22nd Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 G 22nd Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University