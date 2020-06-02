1307 14th Ave S Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Unit in Beacon Hill, Seattle - In the heart of north Beacon Hill, this newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath home features all new appliances including washer/dryer, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, electric range with self-cleaning oven, and microwave. Hardwood floors throughout the whole unit. Plenty of natural light, with the views of the Cascades and Mt Rainier. Easy access to downtown, I-5, I-90, light rail station, and more. .



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult.12 month lease minimum. $30/month/person for W/S/G, One parking spot included. No smoking, no pets. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE4825576)