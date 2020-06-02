All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

1307 14th Ave S Unit 101

1307 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1307 14th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Unit in Beacon Hill, Seattle - In the heart of north Beacon Hill, this newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath home features all new appliances including washer/dryer, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, electric range with self-cleaning oven, and microwave. Hardwood floors throughout the whole unit. Plenty of natural light, with the views of the Cascades and Mt Rainier. Easy access to downtown, I-5, I-90, light rail station, and more. .

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult.12 month lease minimum. $30/month/person for W/S/G, One parking spot included. No smoking, no pets. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4825576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 have any available units?
1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 have?
Some of 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 14th Ave S Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
