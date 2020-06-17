130 21st Avenue East Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Modern, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse property rental in the urban Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle.



The stylish and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors throughout the home, tiles in the bathroom, and plush wall-to-wall carpets in the bedrooms. The contemporary kitchen is fully equipped with cabinetry that offers plenty of storage, granite countertops, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The elegant bathrooms have a shower stall with clear glass doors in a metal frame and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. Other appliances are provided such as an in-unit washer and dryer, while AC and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a deck that is perfect for outdoor dining or entertaining guests and is also within walking distance to bus lines.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, and electricity bills. The landlord will cover the sewage utilities.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with a single-car garage.



Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Miller Playfield, Homer Harris Park, Plum Tree Park, and Prentis I. Frazier Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 88/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



