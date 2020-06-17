All apartments in Seattle
130 21st Avenue East Unit B
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

130 21st Avenue East Unit B

130 21st Avenue East · (408) 917-0430
Location

130 21st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1546 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Modern, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse property rental in the urban Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle.

The stylish and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors throughout the home, tiles in the bathroom, and plush wall-to-wall carpets in the bedrooms. The contemporary kitchen is fully equipped with cabinetry that offers plenty of storage, granite countertops, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The elegant bathrooms have a shower stall with clear glass doors in a metal frame and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. Other appliances are provided such as an in-unit washer and dryer, while AC and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a deck that is perfect for outdoor dining or entertaining guests and is also within walking distance to bus lines.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, and electricity bills. The landlord will cover the sewage utilities.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with a single-car garage.

Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Miller Playfield, Homer Harris Park, Plum Tree Park, and Prentis I. Frazier Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 88/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 21st Avenue East Unit B have any available units?
130 21st Avenue East Unit B has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 21st Avenue East Unit B have?
Some of 130 21st Avenue East Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 21st Avenue East Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
130 21st Avenue East Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 21st Avenue East Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 130 21st Avenue East Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 130 21st Avenue East Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 130 21st Avenue East Unit B does offer parking.
Does 130 21st Avenue East Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 21st Avenue East Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 21st Avenue East Unit B have a pool?
No, 130 21st Avenue East Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 130 21st Avenue East Unit B have accessible units?
No, 130 21st Avenue East Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 130 21st Avenue East Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 21st Avenue East Unit B has units with dishwashers.
