Amenities
12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A Available 06/06/20 Well Maintained, tastefully upgraded two bedroom - Available June 10, 2020
Please note NO tours will be conducted until 6/10/2020, if not rented prior
Well Maintained, tastefully upgraded two bedroom + bonus room with a bathroom on every level. Above & Back from Street for Tons of Light & Privacy. Terraced Lush Garden Entry & Fenced Private Patio with Huge Storage. Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, SS Appliances & Quality Full-Depth Pull-Out Pantry Shelves In Kitchen. Vaulted Ceilings In Bedrooms, Sleek Full Bathroom. Walk-In Closets & Garage with Custom Shelving.
Lease Details
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $2195
Rent: $2195
Pet Deposit: $500
Lease Terms: 12 months
Rent to Income Ratio: 2.5- 3 times
Required: 1st months rent up front + Deposit + Prepaid Last Months Rent
Utilities: Tenant pays for w/s/g & electricity
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Please visit www.rentseattle.com to apply or scroll down and the link will take you directly to our application process.
Best contact option is to schedule a tour by clicking schedule tour above or contact Liv McCoy at liv@rpapm.com
No Cats Allowed
