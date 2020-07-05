All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A

12742 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12742 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A Available 06/06/20 Well Maintained, tastefully upgraded two bedroom - Available June 10, 2020
Please note NO tours will be conducted until 6/10/2020, if not rented prior

Well Maintained, tastefully upgraded two bedroom + bonus room with a bathroom on every level. Above & Back from Street for Tons of Light & Privacy. Terraced Lush Garden Entry & Fenced Private Patio with Huge Storage. Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, SS Appliances & Quality Full-Depth Pull-Out Pantry Shelves In Kitchen. Vaulted Ceilings In Bedrooms, Sleek Full Bathroom. Walk-In Closets & Garage with Custom Shelving.

Lease Details

Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $2195
Rent: $2195
Pet Deposit: $500
Lease Terms: 12 months
Rent to Income Ratio: 2.5- 3 times
Required: 1st months rent up front + Deposit + Prepaid Last Months Rent
Utilities: Tenant pays for w/s/g & electricity
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

Please visit www.rentseattle.com to apply or scroll down and the link will take you directly to our application process.

Best contact option is to schedule a tour by clicking schedule tour above or contact Liv McCoy at liv@rpapm.com

Keywords: UW, Lake City, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5699326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A have any available units?
12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A have?
Some of 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A currently offering any rent specials?
12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A is pet friendly.
Does 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A offer parking?
Yes, 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A offers parking.
Does 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A have a pool?
No, 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A does not have a pool.
Does 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A have accessible units?
No, 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A does not have accessible units.
Does 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University