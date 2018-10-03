Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/12723-35th-ave-ne-1?p=Company



Clean town house in convenient Lake City under 5 miles to downtown Seattle with easy access to I-5. 2 bedrooms and bath on top floor. Living, dining, kitchen, and half bath on main floor. Garage, bonus room, and 1/2 bath on lower level. Quiet, back of the main street. Good location for University of Washington and Seattle University. Close to Elliot Bay and Hellbent brewery. Only blocks away from a grocery and the Burke Gilman Trail.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.