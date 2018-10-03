All apartments in Seattle
12723 35th Ave NE
12723 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12723 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/12723-35th-ave-ne-1?p=Company

Clean town house in convenient Lake City under 5 miles to downtown Seattle with easy access to I-5. 2 bedrooms and bath on top floor. Living, dining, kitchen, and half bath on main floor. Garage, bonus room, and 1/2 bath on lower level. Quiet, back of the main street. Good location for University of Washington and Seattle University. Close to Elliot Bay and Hellbent brewery. Only blocks away from a grocery and the Burke Gilman Trail.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12723 35th Ave NE have any available units?
12723 35th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12723 35th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12723 35th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12723 35th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12723 35th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12723 35th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12723 35th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12723 35th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12723 35th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12723 35th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12723 35th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12723 35th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12723 35th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12723 35th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12723 35th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12723 35th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12723 35th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
