All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12721 35th Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12721 35th Avenue NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12721 35th Avenue NE

12721 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12721 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Beautiful large townhome close to bus lines that get you to Downtown, University District, and Northgate. In the up and coming Lake City neighborhood, you can walk to groceries or to your local brewery. You're just minutes away from all the activity, but far enough away that it doesn't bother you! This light-filled end unit with hardwoods on the main floor is the perfect place to kick up your feet and settle down. Never worry about parking at the end of your work day. Enjoy cooking/baking on your stainless steel gas range in your spacious kitchen. Cuddle up in front of the fire place. Get creative with the use of the extra room as a den or office.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease (36 preferred). No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/12721-35th-avenue-ne-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12721 35th Avenue NE have any available units?
12721 35th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12721 35th Avenue NE have?
Some of 12721 35th Avenue NE's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12721 35th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
12721 35th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12721 35th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 12721 35th Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12721 35th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 12721 35th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 12721 35th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12721 35th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12721 35th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 12721 35th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 12721 35th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 12721 35th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12721 35th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12721 35th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University