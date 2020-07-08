Amenities

parking stainless steel fireplace range

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Beautiful large townhome close to bus lines that get you to Downtown, University District, and Northgate. In the up and coming Lake City neighborhood, you can walk to groceries or to your local brewery. You're just minutes away from all the activity, but far enough away that it doesn't bother you! This light-filled end unit with hardwoods on the main floor is the perfect place to kick up your feet and settle down. Never worry about parking at the end of your work day. Enjoy cooking/baking on your stainless steel gas range in your spacious kitchen. Cuddle up in front of the fire place. Get creative with the use of the extra room as a den or office.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease (36 preferred). No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/12721-35th-avenue-ne-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.