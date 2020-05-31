12705 27th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated gym carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Spacious Six Bedroom Seattle Home! - West Coast Vibes with Wild Charm! This 6BR/3BA, 2,400 sqft home offers superlative options with generous space and supreme function. From the exterior, the abode is surrounded by indigenous varieties of spruce and lush bushes, providing a natural feel to city living! The kitchen has ample cabinetry, gas range and brand-new countertops and sink. Satisfying everyone will be a cinch with the refrigerator with a pull drawer freezer, perfect for storing frozen pizzas and other dinnertime winners! The main floor has two bedrooms, a large bonus room and one full bathroom, while the top floor features a whopping four bedrooms, bonus area and 2 full bathrooms! Whether you are a busy professional working from home or a bustling family, this house has flex space options for bedrooms, offices, home gym, hobby room, etc.! Other features include 2-car garage, tons of storage throughout, laundry area, all brand-new bathroom floors, new carpet, sheds, great backyard and so much more! Call now to schedule your private showing!



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com



#5040 www.rent253.com



(RLNE5761053)