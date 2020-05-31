12705 27th Ave NE

Amenities
Spacious Six Bedroom Seattle Home! - West Coast Vibes with Wild Charm! This 6BR/3BA, 2,400 sqft home offers superlative options with generous space and supreme function. From the exterior, the abode is surrounded by indigenous varieties of spruce and lush bushes, providing a natural feel to city living! The kitchen has ample cabinetry, gas range and brand-new countertops and sink. Satisfying everyone will be a cinch with the refrigerator with a pull drawer freezer, perfect for storing frozen pizzas and other dinnertime winners! The main floor has two bedrooms, a large bonus room and one full bathroom, while the top floor features a whopping four bedrooms, bonus area and 2 full bathrooms! Whether you are a busy professional working from home or a bustling family, this house has flex space options for bedrooms, offices, home gym, hobby room, etc.! Other features include 2-car garage, tons of storage throughout, laundry area, all brand-new bathroom floors, new carpet, sheds, great backyard and so much more! Call now to schedule your private showing!
**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
#5040 www.rent253.com
(RLNE5761053)