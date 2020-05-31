All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

12705 27th Ave NE

12705 27th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12705 27th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Spacious Six Bedroom Seattle Home! - West Coast Vibes with Wild Charm! This 6BR/3BA, 2,400 sqft home offers superlative options with generous space and supreme function. From the exterior, the abode is surrounded by indigenous varieties of spruce and lush bushes, providing a natural feel to city living! The kitchen has ample cabinetry, gas range and brand-new countertops and sink. Satisfying everyone will be a cinch with the refrigerator with a pull drawer freezer, perfect for storing frozen pizzas and other dinnertime winners! The main floor has two bedrooms, a large bonus room and one full bathroom, while the top floor features a whopping four bedrooms, bonus area and 2 full bathrooms! Whether you are a busy professional working from home or a bustling family, this house has flex space options for bedrooms, offices, home gym, hobby room, etc.! Other features include 2-car garage, tons of storage throughout, laundry area, all brand-new bathroom floors, new carpet, sheds, great backyard and so much more! Call now to schedule your private showing!

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

#5040 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5761053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12705 27th Ave NE have any available units?
12705 27th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12705 27th Ave NE have?
Some of 12705 27th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12705 27th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12705 27th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12705 27th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12705 27th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 12705 27th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12705 27th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12705 27th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12705 27th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12705 27th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12705 27th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12705 27th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12705 27th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12705 27th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12705 27th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

