12700 37th Ave NE 12700

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 5 Bedroom / 2 Baths / 2 Kitchens - Stunning Remodeled Old World Charmer with Gabled Roof, Arched Doorways, painted mill work, re-finished hardwoods. This is a total remodel with new designer kitchen - stainless appliances, open eating bar, granite type counters. All new windows, new siding, new roof, new furnace, new bathrooms, new 2nd kitchen, skylights. All bedrooms are huge, spacious open floor plan.

Living room- Dining room- Walk-in closet- Storage space- Breakfast nook- Pantry- Basement- Mother-in-law unit- Range / Oven- Refrigerator- Dishwasher- Microwave- Garbage disposal- Stainless steel appliances- Balcony, Deck, or Patio- Yard- Lawn- Porch- Vinyl Windows- Gas heat- Cable-ready- Hardwood floor- Tile floor- Granite counter top- Fireplace- Skylights, Newer furnace, Vinyl windows.

Lake City / Sand Point / Northgate / Wedgewood / UW / University of WA / U Dist / Seattle

1 Year Lease, $45 Application Fee, No Smoking, $3000 Security Deposit, $50 Pet Rent, Utilities paid separate from rent. (Gas, Electric, W/S/G)

One year Lease. Minimum requirements: credit score over 650, no prior evictions, good rental history, income of at least 2.5 times monthly rental amount. Please call or text to schedule appointment 206-550-8999



