Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12522 20th Ave NE

12522 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12522 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Unique level entry floor plan in sought after North Seattle (Jackson Park) neighborhood! The living room features expansive windows overlooking the greenbelt and rear yard, letting in natural light during the day. The centerpiece of the living room is the brick fireplace (used only for decoration). Hardwood floors. Eating nook off kitchen. The kitchen has matching black/stainless appliances, electric oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Lots of cabinet space. Three bedrooms with closets and hardwood floors and one full bathroom on main floor. Unfinished basement allows for plenty of storage. Fully fenced front and rear yard with natural trees, shrubs, and rockery. Great location with easy access to downtown via the 125th I-5 entrance, Aurora or Roosevelt Way. Seattle School District.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No smoking. 1 small cat or dog only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/12522-20th-ave-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12522 20th Ave NE have any available units?
12522 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12522 20th Ave NE have?
Some of 12522 20th Ave NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12522 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12522 20th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12522 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12522 20th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 12522 20th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 12522 20th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 12522 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12522 20th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12522 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12522 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12522 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12522 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12522 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12522 20th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

