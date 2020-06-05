12522 20th Ave NE

Amenities

Unique level entry floor plan in sought after North Seattle (Jackson Park) neighborhood! The living room features expansive windows overlooking the greenbelt and rear yard, letting in natural light during the day. The centerpiece of the living room is the brick fireplace (used only for decoration). Hardwood floors. Eating nook off kitchen. The kitchen has matching black/stainless appliances, electric oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Lots of cabinet space. Three bedrooms with closets and hardwood floors and one full bathroom on main floor. Unfinished basement allows for plenty of storage. Fully fenced front and rear yard with natural trees, shrubs, and rockery. Great location with easy access to downtown via the 125th I-5 entrance, Aurora or Roosevelt Way. Seattle School District.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No smoking. 1 small cat or dog only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



