12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage lobby pet friendly

Corner unit, price reduced! - Bright corner unit at The Luminaire, BuiltGreen in the heart of Lake City, with secured lobby entrance and elevator, 1 garage parking space, an open floor plan with a brand new kitchen with Samsung SS appliances, beautiful quartz counter tops, new engineered hardwood floors throughout the home, renovated bathroom, walk-in closet and in-unit W/ D with nice views! You have to see it to believe it! Convenient urban living with dining & shopping nearby. Buses & easy access to I-5 to quickly get to Downtown / UW Seattle / UW Bothell. WalkScore 85. Strong HOA, dues include W/ S/G & central hot H20.



Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eERSjbNijDx



