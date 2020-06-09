All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409

12334 31st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12334 31st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
Corner unit, price reduced! - Bright corner unit at The Luminaire, BuiltGreen in the heart of Lake City, with secured lobby entrance and elevator, 1 garage parking space, an open floor plan with a brand new kitchen with Samsung SS appliances, beautiful quartz counter tops, new engineered hardwood floors throughout the home, renovated bathroom, walk-in closet and in-unit W/ D with nice views! You have to see it to believe it! Convenient urban living with dining & shopping nearby. Buses & easy access to I-5 to quickly get to Downtown / UW Seattle / UW Bothell. WalkScore 85. Strong HOA, dues include W/ S/G & central hot H20.

Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eERSjbNijDx

(RLNE4842985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 have any available units?
12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 have?
Some of 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 currently offering any rent specials?
12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 is pet friendly.
Does 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 offer parking?
Yes, 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 offers parking.
Does 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 have a pool?
No, 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 does not have a pool.
Does 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 have accessible units?
No, 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University