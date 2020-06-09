12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409

Amenities
Corner unit, price reduced! - Bright corner unit at The Luminaire, BuiltGreen in the heart of Lake City, with secured lobby entrance and elevator, 1 garage parking space, an open floor plan with a brand new kitchen with Samsung SS appliances, beautiful quartz counter tops, new engineered hardwood floors throughout the home, renovated bathroom, walk-in closet and in-unit W/ D with nice views! You have to see it to believe it! Convenient urban living with dining & shopping nearby. Buses & easy access to I-5 to quickly get to Downtown / UW Seattle / UW Bothell. WalkScore 85. Strong HOA, dues include W/ S/G & central hot H20.
Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eERSjbNijDx
(RLNE4842985)