Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

12325 10TH PLACE NE #B

12325 10th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12325 10th Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2.75 bath Pinehurst Townhouse in nice neighborhood - Available June 10, 2019 - This 3 floor town home is located in the accessible Pinehurst neighborhood. New paint. fireplace, a one car garage. At 1500 square feel there's enough space to breathe. Built in 2006 this condo is a 5 min walk to 73, 373, and 41 bus stops, which goes directly to downtown Seattle and U-district. Also this unit is close to the freeway, parks, woods and restaurants.

Near by schools
9 out of 10 Olympic Hills Elementary PK-5 0.7 mi
6 out of 10 Jane Addams Middle 6-8 1.7 mi
7 out of 10 Nathan Hale High 9-12 1.5 mi

Walk Score 78
Transit Score 52
Bikeable 61

Available after JUNE 10, 2019

Move in Details:
$2400 rent
$2000 security deposit
$200 Nonrefundable pet deposit (1 cat or 1 dog) Dog restrictions per pet agreement apply. PLUS $50 per month - Pet Fee.

Tenant pays all utilities
Tenant responsible for landscaping (backyard)

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing contact the tenants:
Jordan T. Omoto jordan.omoto4@gmail.com OR
Abigail J. Manoni abimanoni@yahoo.com OR
Michael J. Fontaine mikefontaine921@gmail.com

For questions please contact Cherie at 206 694 1732.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE4259267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B have any available units?
12325 10TH PLACE NE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B have?
Some of 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
12325 10TH PLACE NE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B is pet friendly.
Does 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B offer parking?
Yes, 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B offers parking.
Does 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B have a pool?
No, 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B have accessible units?
No, 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 12325 10TH PLACE NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
