12325 10TH PLACE NE #B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed 2.75 bath Pinehurst Townhouse in nice neighborhood - Available June 10, 2019 - This 3 floor town home is located in the accessible Pinehurst neighborhood. New paint. fireplace, a one car garage. At 1500 square feel there's enough space to breathe. Built in 2006 this condo is a 5 min walk to 73, 373, and 41 bus stops, which goes directly to downtown Seattle and U-district. Also this unit is close to the freeway, parks, woods and restaurants.



Near by schools

9 out of 10 Olympic Hills Elementary PK-5 0.7 mi

6 out of 10 Jane Addams Middle 6-8 1.7 mi

7 out of 10 Nathan Hale High 9-12 1.5 mi



Walk Score 78

Transit Score 52

Bikeable 61



Available after JUNE 10, 2019



Move in Details:

$2400 rent

$2000 security deposit

$200 Nonrefundable pet deposit (1 cat or 1 dog) Dog restrictions per pet agreement apply. PLUS $50 per month - Pet Fee.



Tenant pays all utilities

Tenant responsible for landscaping (backyard)



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing contact the tenants:

Jordan T. Omoto jordan.omoto4@gmail.com OR

Abigail J. Manoni abimanoni@yahoo.com OR

Michael J. Fontaine mikefontaine921@gmail.com



For questions please contact Cherie at 206 694 1732.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



(RLNE4259267)