Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Lake City Spacious Tri-Level - Property Location: 12308 35th AVE NE Seattle WA 98125



Lake City / Cedar Park - Spacious 4+ bedrooms, 3.5 bath tri-level home. Attached Double-car garage. 2,800 sq.ft. Living room with fireplace, large kitchen with breakfast bar and eating area, family room, rec-room, Stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout the main floor common spaces. Carpet in the bedrooms. Electric heat.



Convenient location to Lake City Way, shopping, bus routes, and I-5 access. Easy on street parking. Walking distance to groceries, shops, restaurants, LA fitness, Burke Gilman Trail and University Lake Shore Place. Yet, just off major bus lines (#64, 65, 75, 330, 372, 522) for an easy commute. Easy access to UW(5 miles), U Village(4 miles), Children's Hospital(5 miles), Seattle Downtown(9 miles), Northgate mall(2 miles)...



No Pets / No Smoking (Non-Negotiable). $3,195/mo. + utilities.

Available for move-in NOW.

Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068



(RLNE4147194)