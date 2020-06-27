All apartments in Seattle
12308 35th Ave NE
12308 35th Ave NE

12308 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12308 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Lake City Spacious Tri-Level - Property Location: 12308 35th AVE NE Seattle WA 98125

Lake City / Cedar Park - Spacious 4+ bedrooms, 3.5 bath tri-level home. Attached Double-car garage. 2,800 sq.ft. Living room with fireplace, large kitchen with breakfast bar and eating area, family room, rec-room, Stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout the main floor common spaces. Carpet in the bedrooms. Electric heat.

Convenient location to Lake City Way, shopping, bus routes, and I-5 access. Easy on street parking. Walking distance to groceries, shops, restaurants, LA fitness, Burke Gilman Trail and University Lake Shore Place. Yet, just off major bus lines (#64, 65, 75, 330, 372, 522) for an easy commute. Easy access to UW(5 miles), U Village(4 miles), Children's Hospital(5 miles), Seattle Downtown(9 miles), Northgate mall(2 miles)...

No Pets / No Smoking (Non-Negotiable). $3,195/mo. + utilities.
Available for move-in NOW.
Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068

(RLNE4147194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12308 35th Ave NE have any available units?
12308 35th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12308 35th Ave NE have?
Some of 12308 35th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12308 35th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12308 35th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12308 35th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12308 35th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12308 35th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12308 35th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12308 35th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12308 35th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12308 35th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12308 35th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12308 35th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12308 35th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12308 35th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12308 35th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
