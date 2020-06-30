All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 PM

12233 Fremont Ave N

12233 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

12233 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 1940's Bungalow offers a large living & dining rooms, newer remodeled kitchen, newer carpet, updated bathroom, romantic gas log fireplace, newer roof and dual pane windows. Fenced backyard with mature plantings is ideal for outdoor living. Private patio off kitchen door. Located on a quiet street and conveniently located and easy walking distance to Lowes HArdware, Krispy Krème and Hwy 99 bus lines. Separate storage in separate building.

Terms: 1st & $2100 security deposit. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 small dog not more than 15lbs. 12+ month lease. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be currently employed with verifiable pay stubs.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12233 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
12233 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12233 Fremont Ave N have?
Some of 12233 Fremont Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12233 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
12233 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 12233 Fremont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12233 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
No, 12233 Fremont Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 12233 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12233 Fremont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 12233 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 12233 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 12233 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12233 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

