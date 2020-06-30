12233 Fremont Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet

Charming 1940's Bungalow offers a large living & dining rooms, newer remodeled kitchen, newer carpet, updated bathroom, romantic gas log fireplace, newer roof and dual pane windows. Fenced backyard with mature plantings is ideal for outdoor living. Private patio off kitchen door. Located on a quiet street and conveniently located and easy walking distance to Lowes HArdware, Krispy Krème and Hwy 99 bus lines. Separate storage in separate building.



Terms: 1st & $2100 security deposit. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 small dog not more than 15lbs. 12+ month lease. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be currently employed with verifiable pay stubs.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management