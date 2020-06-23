All apartments in Seattle
1221 N 88th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1221 N 88th St

1221 North 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1221 North 88th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Greenlake Area Townhouse - Welcome home! You will love living in this beautiful townhouse with a great floor plan and natural light beaming in from every window. As you enter the home there is a bedroom on the main floor with access to the back patio. As you make your way upstairs, the living area boasts an open floor plan featuring hardwoods, inviting gas fireplace, and beautiful modern kitchen! Imagine a rainy Seattle day enjoying your time by the fireplace watching a movie while something delicious is cooking in the kitchen. Upstairs you'll find the two nicely appointed bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, ample closet space and a well appointed bathroom with a skylight. On clear days, you can enjoy the view of Mt Rainier from the master bedroom. Outside, the back patio is fenced in and features slate pavers for a wonderful area for entertaining.

This location is close to everywhere you need to be with a walk score of 79 and an easy walk to Greenlake. With the ample, close public transit, there is no need to have a car. You'll have the services of an urban environment without the price of downtown! The commute to downtown Seattle, the eastside, the U District or the North end are all easy with access to I-5, Greenlake Park and Ride, bus-lines just steps away.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

(RLNE2861157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 N 88th St have any available units?
1221 N 88th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1221 N 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
1221 N 88th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 N 88th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 N 88th St is pet friendly.
Does 1221 N 88th St offer parking?
No, 1221 N 88th St does not offer parking.
Does 1221 N 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 N 88th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 N 88th St have a pool?
No, 1221 N 88th St does not have a pool.
Does 1221 N 88th St have accessible units?
No, 1221 N 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 N 88th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 N 88th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 N 88th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 N 88th St does not have units with air conditioning.
