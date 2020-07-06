1215 N 43rd St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Newly renovated 2-bedroom home - Property Id: 158919



Gorgeous, completely remodeled house with high-end finishes is available in the most thought after neighborhood - Wallingford. Walking distance to the famous Wallingford shops and restaurants, Green Lake and Gasworks Park. It has an off-street parking with a high voltage charging outlet for an electric car. The house is loaded with style, design, and abundant natural light. It offers wonderful views of the city from the living room and master bedroom, as well as a top roof deck, which is great for watching fireworks. Living room opens to a covered deck with a view and a brand new Weber grill. Brand new carpet, hardwood floors, Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero fridge, Bosch dishwasher, double oven, gas fireplace and ductless AC/heating. Walk in closets with beautiful built-ins. MUST SEE!

Please note this is no smoking/no pets property. First, last and security deposit. Last month's rent and security deposit can be prorated over 6 months.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158919p

Property Id 158919



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5179819)