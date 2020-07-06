All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

1215 N 43rd St 1

1215 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 North 43rd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly renovated 2-bedroom home - Property Id: 158919

Gorgeous, completely remodeled house with high-end finishes is available in the most thought after neighborhood - Wallingford. Walking distance to the famous Wallingford shops and restaurants, Green Lake and Gasworks Park. It has an off-street parking with a high voltage charging outlet for an electric car. The house is loaded with style, design, and abundant natural light. It offers wonderful views of the city from the living room and master bedroom, as well as a top roof deck, which is great for watching fireworks. Living room opens to a covered deck with a view and a brand new Weber grill. Brand new carpet, hardwood floors, Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero fridge, Bosch dishwasher, double oven, gas fireplace and ductless AC/heating. Walk in closets with beautiful built-ins. MUST SEE!
Please note this is no smoking/no pets property. First, last and security deposit. Last month's rent and security deposit can be prorated over 6 months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158919p
Property Id 158919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5179819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 N 43rd St 1 have any available units?
1215 N 43rd St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 N 43rd St 1 have?
Some of 1215 N 43rd St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 N 43rd St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1215 N 43rd St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 N 43rd St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1215 N 43rd St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1215 N 43rd St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1215 N 43rd St 1 offers parking.
Does 1215 N 43rd St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 N 43rd St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 N 43rd St 1 have a pool?
No, 1215 N 43rd St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1215 N 43rd St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1215 N 43rd St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 N 43rd St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 N 43rd St 1 has units with dishwashers.

