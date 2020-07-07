121 21st Ave E.

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the sought-after Capitol Hill Neighborhood. Entry level has a great-size bedroom with its own private bath and access to a large patio area, great for entertaining and barbecuing. Main level has an open floor plan with a living area and a gas fireplace, space for dining, powder room, and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and all stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has a master suite, full bath, and an additional bedroom with deck space. This spacious townhouse of 1720 sq. ft. also includes a one-car garage. A must see! Hardwood floors throughout.



Terms: 1st, last, and one month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.