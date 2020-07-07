All apartments in Seattle
121 21st Ave E.
Location

121 21st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the sought-after Capitol Hill Neighborhood. Entry level has a great-size bedroom with its own private bath and access to a large patio area, great for entertaining and barbecuing. Main level has an open floor plan with a living area and a gas fireplace, space for dining, powder room, and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and all stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has a master suite, full bath, and an additional bedroom with deck space. This spacious townhouse of 1720 sq. ft. also includes a one-car garage. A must see! Hardwood floors throughout.

Terms: 1st, last, and one month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 121 21st Ave E have any available units?
121 21st Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 21st Ave E have?
Some of 121 21st Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 21st Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
121 21st Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 21st Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 121 21st Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 121 21st Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 121 21st Ave E offers parking.
Does 121 21st Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 21st Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 21st Ave E have a pool?
No, 121 21st Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 121 21st Ave E have accessible units?
No, 121 21st Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 121 21st Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 21st Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

