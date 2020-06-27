12043 33rd Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home, features an open concept floor plan, and beautiful finishes throughout, with lots of natural light.



9ft ceilings with crown molding, gorgeous hardwood floors and neutral carpet in bedrooms. A balcony graces the living room which can be enjoyed from the kitchen as well. Slab granite counters and stainless appliances, accent the open kitchen with lots of counter space.



The back balcony overlooks the backyard and gives you access to the outdoors. A convenient and beautifully designed layout with 2 bedrooms on upper level,One bedroom on ground floor, including master suite with double closets, and a roomy full bath



One car garage. Private fenced yard & deck. Forced air Heat. Convenient location close to everything, yet quiet and peaceful. Located in Lake City, stress free. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and 99 make commuting a breeze



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,000 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 6 months to ease the burden. Electricity an all utilities by tenant. No smoking. No Pets. Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.



First Floor:

1 bedroom that has a sliding glass door to outdoor patio

1 full bathroom

1 car garage



Second Floor:

1 half bath (toilet and sink)

1 Kitchen that leads to an outdoor patio

1 Living room/Dining room with fireplace



Third Floor:

2 bedrooms

1 full bath that connects the bedrooms

1 halfway with laundry closet