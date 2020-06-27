All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

12043 33rd Ave NE

12043 33rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12043 33rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home, features an open concept floor plan, and beautiful finishes throughout, with lots of natural light.

9ft ceilings with crown molding, gorgeous hardwood floors and neutral carpet in bedrooms. A balcony graces the living room which can be enjoyed from the kitchen as well. Slab granite counters and stainless appliances, accent the open kitchen with lots of counter space.

The back balcony overlooks the backyard and gives you access to the outdoors. A convenient and beautifully designed layout with 2 bedrooms on upper level,One bedroom on ground floor, including master suite with double closets, and a roomy full bath

One car garage. Private fenced yard & deck. Forced air Heat. Convenient location close to everything, yet quiet and peaceful. Located in Lake City, stress free. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and 99 make commuting a breeze

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,000 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 6 months to ease the burden. Electricity an all utilities by tenant. No smoking. No Pets. Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

First Floor:
1 bedroom that has a sliding glass door to outdoor patio
1 full bathroom
1 car garage

Second Floor:
1 half bath (toilet and sink)
1 Kitchen that leads to an outdoor patio
1 Living room/Dining room with fireplace

Third Floor:
2 bedrooms
1 full bath that connects the bedrooms
1 halfway with laundry closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12043 33rd Ave NE have any available units?
12043 33rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12043 33rd Ave NE have?
Some of 12043 33rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12043 33rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12043 33rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12043 33rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12043 33rd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12043 33rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12043 33rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12043 33rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12043 33rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12043 33rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12043 33rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12043 33rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12043 33rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12043 33rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12043 33rd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
