12032 Burke Ave N

Available 08/01/19 3 BR remodeled home with large fenced yard - Property Id: 94875



NOTE: AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2019.

This updated three bedroom rambler in the Haller Lake neighborhood features hardwood floors, high end appliances, abundant storage, and a space maximizing floor plan! All appliances like new and in great condition, fully remodeled kitchen with modern counter tops.



Outside, you'll enjoy a large, fully fenced yard and four-season patio. Attached 2 car garage with storage room with large 3 car driveway for additional parking.

Located close to Northgate Mall for shopping, dining, and entertainment. On bus line 316, 345, and 346. Easy access to Hwy 99 or 1-5. Easy commute to downtown, U district, Wedgwood and more!

