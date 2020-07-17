All apartments in Seattle
12032 Burke Ave N

12032 Burke Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

12032 Burke Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 3 BR remodeled home with large fenced yard - Property Id: 94875

NOTE: AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2019.
This updated three bedroom rambler in the Haller Lake neighborhood features hardwood floors, high end appliances, abundant storage, and a space maximizing floor plan! All appliances like new and in great condition, fully remodeled kitchen with modern counter tops.

Outside, you'll enjoy a large, fully fenced yard and four-season patio. Attached 2 car garage with storage room with large 3 car driveway for additional parking.
Located close to Northgate Mall for shopping, dining, and entertainment. On bus line 316, 345, and 346. Easy access to Hwy 99 or 1-5. Easy commute to downtown, U district, Wedgwood and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94875
Property Id 94875

(RLNE4641989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
