12028 31st Ave NE

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6909704020 ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/6909704020
Unit locate on the east side of building.
Convenient Lake City living - close to shops, schools, parks, restaurants, bus line and much more.
Term lease.
Security performance deposit $1395
Monthly $35 charge per tenant for water/sewer/garbage
Second car street parking only.
No pets.
Electric heat
Coin-laundry
Application fee per adult $42
First, last & deposit due at lease signing.
Renter required per tenant.
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 0