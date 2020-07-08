All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12028 31st Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12028 31st Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12028 31st Ave NE

12028 31st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12028 31st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Lake City

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6909704020 ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/6909704020
Unit locate on the east side of building.
Convenient Lake City living - close to shops, schools, parks, restaurants, bus line and much more.
Term lease.
Security performance deposit $1395
Monthly $35 charge per tenant for water/sewer/garbage
Second car street parking only.
No pets.
Electric heat
Coin-laundry
Application fee per adult $42
First, last & deposit due at lease signing.
Renter required per tenant.

FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12028 31st Ave NE have any available units?
12028 31st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12028 31st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12028 31st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12028 31st Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12028 31st Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12028 31st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12028 31st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12028 31st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12028 31st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12028 31st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12028 31st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12028 31st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12028 31st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12028 31st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12028 31st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12028 31st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12028 31st Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University