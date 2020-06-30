1202 E. Thomas Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher elevator accessible internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry internet access

A new urban living space has arrived! Thomas St. Lofts has unique, premium dwellings in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Just minutes away from convenient transportation, Seattle Central Community College and fun restaurants & Cafe's .Capitol Hill is the perfect place to call home. Unit 313- Available starting June 6th Check out our building's website at thomasonthomas.co Call or text (507) 571-2850 or email thomasonthomasleasing@gmail.com to schedule a tour today!



Terms: 12 or 9 month lease