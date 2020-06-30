All apartments in Seattle
1202 E. Thomas Street

Location

1202 E Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
A new urban living space has arrived! Thomas St. Lofts has unique, premium dwellings in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Just minutes away from convenient transportation, Seattle Central Community College and fun restaurants & Cafe's .Capitol Hill is the perfect place to call home. Unit 313- Available starting June 6th Check out our building's website at thomasonthomas.co Call or text (507) 571-2850 or email thomasonthomasleasing@gmail.com to schedule a tour today!

Terms: 12 or 9 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 E. Thomas Street have any available units?
1202 E. Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 E. Thomas Street have?
Some of 1202 E. Thomas Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 E. Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
1202 E. Thomas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 E. Thomas Street pet-friendly?
No, 1202 E. Thomas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1202 E. Thomas Street offer parking?
No, 1202 E. Thomas Street does not offer parking.
Does 1202 E. Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 E. Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 E. Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 1202 E. Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 1202 E. Thomas Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1202 E. Thomas Street has accessible units.
Does 1202 E. Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 E. Thomas Street has units with dishwashers.

