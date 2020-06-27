All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608

1200 Westlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Westlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1200 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
concierge
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
Spectacular 2 Bedroom Pike Place Condo for Rent! - Welcome to the boutique 98 Union Building! This well-located building includes full-time staff with concierge, secure mail and packages, a well managed and funded HOA. Hot urban location next to Four Seasons, SAM, Benaroya Hall, Light Rail and Pike Place Market and soon- the new Seattle waterfront!

This luxury 8th-floor unit features an open living area with sweeping, wrap-around terraces taking in views of the City and the Sound. Favorite features: designer kitchen w/ pantry, walls of closets, wine refrigerator, master suite with sitting area and in-unit washer and dryer. This unit can include a secured parking spot in the garage (for $150/month) & an in-building storage locker. Available for move-in on September 1st!

We are offering this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit on a 12 month Lease Term. We require payment of the $35 application fee per person and a $1500 deposit that is then applied to the refundable security deposit before applications are processed. There is also a $250 prepaid cleaning deposit. This building is no smoking and no pets are allowed.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelsey at 206-588-5156 or kelsey@seattlepma.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 have any available units?
1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 have?
Some of 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 offers parking.
Does 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 have a pool?
No, 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 have accessible units?
No, 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University