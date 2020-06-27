1200 Westlake Avenue N Suite 608

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage concierge refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge parking garage

Spectacular 2 Bedroom Pike Place Condo for Rent! - Welcome to the boutique 98 Union Building! This well-located building includes full-time staff with concierge, secure mail and packages, a well managed and funded HOA. Hot urban location next to Four Seasons, SAM, Benaroya Hall, Light Rail and Pike Place Market and soon- the new Seattle waterfront!



This luxury 8th-floor unit features an open living area with sweeping, wrap-around terraces taking in views of the City and the Sound. Favorite features: designer kitchen w/ pantry, walls of closets, wine refrigerator, master suite with sitting area and in-unit washer and dryer. This unit can include a secured parking spot in the garage (for $150/month) & an in-building storage locker. Available for move-in on September 1st!



We are offering this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit on a 12 month Lease Term. We require payment of the $35 application fee per person and a $1500 deposit that is then applied to the refundable security deposit before applications are processed. There is also a $250 prepaid cleaning deposit. This building is no smoking and no pets are allowed.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelsey at 206-588-5156 or kelsey@seattlepma.com



No Pets Allowed



