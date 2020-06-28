Amenities

119 N. 74th Street Available 10/01/19 Phinney Ridge Home - Available October 1st! This charming Phinney Ridge/Greenwood Craftsman house has four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with an extra office/den in the finished basement! This home will WOW you from the moment you walk in the door. Enjoy the classic finishes with hardwood floors and beautiful calming room colors; everything about this home says style and charm! Light and bright living room boasts gas fireplace and leaded glass windows and is open to the dining area. Kitchen has gas stove and stainless appliances and is perfect for entertaining and looks out to the large backyard area. Two car garage detached garage and long off street driveway provides plenty of space for parking as well as room for extra storage. Your beautifully landscaped yard exudes charm! Clean and efficient gas heating keeps your winter bills down. Washer and dryer included. This home is centrally located to just about everything! Walk or run to Greenlake; walk to Ken's Market or 74th Street Ale House. Relax, entertain and play in the backyard or enjoy the vibrant retail core around the corner. This is an awesome neighborhood with a strong community feel. Easy commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle. One small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking.



For more information or a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5128236)