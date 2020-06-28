All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

119 N. 74th Street

119 North 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

119 North 74th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
119 N. 74th Street Available 10/01/19 Phinney Ridge Home - Available October 1st! This charming Phinney Ridge/Greenwood Craftsman house has four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with an extra office/den in the finished basement! This home will WOW you from the moment you walk in the door. Enjoy the classic finishes with hardwood floors and beautiful calming room colors; everything about this home says style and charm! Light and bright living room boasts gas fireplace and leaded glass windows and is open to the dining area. Kitchen has gas stove and stainless appliances and is perfect for entertaining and looks out to the large backyard area. Two car garage detached garage and long off street driveway provides plenty of space for parking as well as room for extra storage. Your beautifully landscaped yard exudes charm! Clean and efficient gas heating keeps your winter bills down. Washer and dryer included. This home is centrally located to just about everything! Walk or run to Greenlake; walk to Ken's Market or 74th Street Ale House. Relax, entertain and play in the backyard or enjoy the vibrant retail core around the corner. This is an awesome neighborhood with a strong community feel. Easy commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle. One small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking.

For more information or a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #PhinneyRidgeRentals #amazonSLU #MicrosoftConnector #GreenwoodRentals #Greenlake

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5128236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 N. 74th Street have any available units?
119 N. 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 N. 74th Street have?
Some of 119 N. 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 N. 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 N. 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 N. 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 N. 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 119 N. 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 N. 74th Street offers parking.
Does 119 N. 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 N. 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 N. 74th Street have a pool?
No, 119 N. 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 N. 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 119 N. 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 N. 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 N. 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
