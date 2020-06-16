11800 Stendall Dr. North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

This home has everything, spacious and well cared for Available in Northgate, Video Link in Ad. - Video link in ad, or contact Kevin with NXNW realty at 504.460.3595 with any questions or to establish a viewing.



Enormous 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths 1640sqft

12 ft windows in Living Room

Attached 2 Car + Garage

2 Living Rooms, 2 Dining Rooms Multiple Walk In Closets

Extensive and gorgeously maintained gardens

Newly Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

2 Fireplaces 1 Enclosed Patio 1 Open Patio with Porch

His and Her Sinks

Office space

Enclosed/Private Indoor courtyard

Built in Murphy Bed for 2nd bedroom



Call or text Kevin Dares with North by NorthWest Real Estate at 504.460.3595 to establish a viewing.



Monthly Rent: $2495.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $2000.00

Tenant responsible for utilities

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

$32.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis.



Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Call or text Kevin Dares with North by NorthWest Real Estate at 504.460.3595 to establish a viewing.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257. Tenant responsible for utilities. 12 month lease minimum. Tenant responsible for having the unit professionally cleaned upon move out. Pets considered on a case by case basis with addtional deposit.

Less



(RLNE5762726)