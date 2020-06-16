All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

11800 Stendall Dr. North

11800 Stendall Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

11800 Stendall Drive North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
This home has everything, spacious and well cared for Available in Northgate, Video Link in Ad. - Video link in ad, or contact Kevin with NXNW realty at 504.460.3595 with any questions or to establish a viewing.

Enormous 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths 1640sqft
12 ft windows in Living Room
Attached 2 Car + Garage
2 Living Rooms, 2 Dining Rooms Multiple Walk In Closets
Extensive and gorgeously maintained gardens
Newly Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
2 Fireplaces 1 Enclosed Patio 1 Open Patio with Porch
His and Her Sinks
Office space
Enclosed/Private Indoor courtyard
Built in Murphy Bed for 2nd bedroom

Call or text Kevin Dares with North by NorthWest Real Estate at 504.460.3595 to establish a viewing.

Monthly Rent: $2495.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000.00
Tenant responsible for utilities
Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.
$32.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis.

Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Call or text Kevin Dares with North by NorthWest Real Estate at 504.460.3595 to establish a viewing.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257. Tenant responsible for utilities. 12 month lease minimum. Tenant responsible for having the unit professionally cleaned upon move out. Pets considered on a case by case basis with addtional deposit.
Less

(RLNE5762726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 Stendall Dr. North have any available units?
11800 Stendall Dr. North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11800 Stendall Dr. North have?
Some of 11800 Stendall Dr. North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 Stendall Dr. North currently offering any rent specials?
11800 Stendall Dr. North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 Stendall Dr. North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11800 Stendall Dr. North is pet friendly.
Does 11800 Stendall Dr. North offer parking?
Yes, 11800 Stendall Dr. North offers parking.
Does 11800 Stendall Dr. North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11800 Stendall Dr. North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 Stendall Dr. North have a pool?
No, 11800 Stendall Dr. North does not have a pool.
Does 11800 Stendall Dr. North have accessible units?
No, 11800 Stendall Dr. North does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 Stendall Dr. North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11800 Stendall Dr. North does not have units with dishwashers.

