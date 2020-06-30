All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:55 PM

11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A

11707 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11707 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Broadview - Bitter Lake - Greenwood Townhouse - AVAIL 3/14/2020
Corner South West facing spacious 2000 sq ft town-home offer tall ceilings and open space for maximum light. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance.

Gorgeous Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors on main level, carpet on upper level and slate entry. Enjoy the sunsets on your main level deck. Back yard has planter boxes for those who have a green thumb. The upstairs offers 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom. The master bathroom has double sinks & soaker tub.Upstairs has vaulted ceilings & skylights.

The third bedroom is on the ground floor, and 1/2 bathroom is on the middle level shared with the kitchen/dining/living area.Custom designer features, quality finishes, natural stonework, high ceilings, attractive tile & great fixtures. Amazing large sunny fenced back yard! An exceptional home! Home features gas heat, gas fireplace, and gas stove.

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $2395
Pets: Negotiable case by case; small to medium $300 per animal
Required: 1st, last, + Deposit (waiving LMR with excellent credit and references and qualifications)
Yard: Tenant maintains the small yard.

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

-To Schedule a Tour Link:
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5472780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A have any available units?
11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A have?
Some of 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A currently offering any rent specials?
11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A is pet friendly.
Does 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A offer parking?
Yes, 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A offers parking.
Does 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A have a pool?
No, 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A does not have a pool.
Does 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A have accessible units?
No, 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A does not have accessible units.
Does 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A have units with dishwashers?
No, 11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A does not have units with dishwashers.

