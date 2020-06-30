11707 Greenwood Avenue N Unit#A

Amenities

Broadview - Bitter Lake - Greenwood Townhouse - AVAIL 3/14/2020

Corner South West facing spacious 2000 sq ft town-home offer tall ceilings and open space for maximum light. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance.



Gorgeous Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors on main level, carpet on upper level and slate entry. Enjoy the sunsets on your main level deck. Back yard has planter boxes for those who have a green thumb. The upstairs offers 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom. The master bathroom has double sinks & soaker tub.Upstairs has vaulted ceilings & skylights.



The third bedroom is on the ground floor, and 1/2 bathroom is on the middle level shared with the kitchen/dining/living area.Custom designer features, quality finishes, natural stonework, high ceilings, attractive tile & great fixtures. Amazing large sunny fenced back yard! An exceptional home! Home features gas heat, gas fireplace, and gas stove.



Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities

Application Fee: $45 per adult

Deposit: $2395

Pets: Negotiable case by case; small to medium $300 per animal

Required: 1st, last, + Deposit (waiving LMR with excellent credit and references and qualifications)

Yard: Tenant maintains the small yard.



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



-To Schedule a Tour Link:

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-For questions please call or Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



