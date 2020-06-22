117 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Back on the market. Cute 2-br, 1-ba home in Seattleâ??s desirable Central District. Minutes from downtown; easy access to transportation, freeways, parks, schools, shopping, restaurants and bar. City life awaits.



Tons of storage inside. Carport with additional off street parking welcomes you home. Updated bathroom; refinished original hardwoods, double sink in spacious kitchen, basement with small shop or dark room and W/D. Terraced lawn in huge backyard; perfect for gatherings or enjoying beautiful sunsets.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,500 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Tenant to verify square footage. All utilities by tenant. No pets. No smoking. Renter's insurance required.