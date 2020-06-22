All apartments in Seattle
117 Martin Luther King Jr Way

117 Martin Luther King Junior Way East · No Longer Available
Location

117 Martin Luther King Junior Way East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Back on the market. Cute 2-br, 1-ba home in Seattleâ??s desirable Central District. Minutes from downtown; easy access to transportation, freeways, parks, schools, shopping, restaurants and bar. City life awaits.

Tons of storage inside. Carport with additional off street parking welcomes you home. Updated bathroom; refinished original hardwoods, double sink in spacious kitchen, basement with small shop or dark room and W/D. Terraced lawn in huge backyard; perfect for gatherings or enjoying beautiful sunsets.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,500 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Tenant to verify square footage. All utilities by tenant. No pets. No smoking. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way have any available units?
117 Martin Luther King Jr Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way have?
Some of 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way currently offering any rent specials?
117 Martin Luther King Jr Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way pet-friendly?
No, 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way offer parking?
Yes, 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way does offer parking.
Does 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way have a pool?
No, 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way does not have a pool.
Does 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way have accessible units?
No, 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Martin Luther King Jr Way does not have units with dishwashers.
