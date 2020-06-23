11532 15th Ave NE #206

Amenities

Bright and cozy Condominium for rent! Available now! - This is an open floor-plan arranged condo for rent. Come enjoy a cozy living space, and two nice size bedrooms and kitchen nook. Don't miss the private deck off the bedroom and there is a patio on the roof. It comes with a parking space in the garage, washer and dryer just off the kitchen as well as all modern appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, D/W, Microwave. 2 good sized rooms with balconies! Master has 3/4 bathroom and large walk in closet.



This condo is minutes away to U-W, Shopping, Golf course, and easy access to the freeway!



Dogs/cat allowed case by case. Pet rent will be applied $30/month.

Available now!



Application fee non-refundable $42/person 18 years or older.

Refundable security deposit= 1 month's rent - application fees.

No smoking!



If you have any questions please contact the property manager Randy Kitchens. Text and email ensures quickest response. (425)988-4425 or randy@northpacificproperties.com



