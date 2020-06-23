All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11532 15th Ave NE #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11532 15th Ave NE #206
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

11532 15th Ave NE #206

11532 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11532 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright and cozy Condominium for rent! Available now! - This is an open floor-plan arranged condo for rent. Come enjoy a cozy living space, and two nice size bedrooms and kitchen nook. Don't miss the private deck off the bedroom and there is a patio on the roof. It comes with a parking space in the garage, washer and dryer just off the kitchen as well as all modern appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, D/W, Microwave. 2 good sized rooms with balconies! Master has 3/4 bathroom and large walk in closet.

This condo is minutes away to U-W, Shopping, Golf course, and easy access to the freeway!

Dogs/cat allowed case by case. Pet rent will be applied $30/month.
Available now!

Application fee non-refundable $42/person 18 years or older.
Refundable security deposit= 1 month's rent - application fees.
No smoking!

If you have any questions please contact the property manager Randy Kitchens. Text and email ensures quickest response. (425)988-4425 or randy@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE4659213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have any available units?
11532 15th Ave NE #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have?
Some of 11532 15th Ave NE #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 15th Ave NE #206 currently offering any rent specials?
11532 15th Ave NE #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 15th Ave NE #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 is pet friendly.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 offer parking?
Yes, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 does offer parking.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have a pool?
No, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 does not have a pool.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have accessible units?
No, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 15th Ave NE #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11532 15th Ave NE #206 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University